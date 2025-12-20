Tennessee Defensive Back Colton Hood Expected to Enter the NFL Draft

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood is expected to enter the NFL draft.

The Tennessee Volunteers have already had a few players announce that they have entered the NFL draft. Defensive Jermod McCoy and wide receiver Chris Brazzell II are two notable names that have already done so. Now, another prominent name on defense is expected to do the same.

Defensive back Colton Hood is expected to enter the 2026 NFL draft, according to Matt Zenitz. The redshirt sophomore had an impressive season for the Volunteers and earned All-SEC second team honors and was a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe award.

The Volunteers' secondary had a shaky season, but Hood was a bright spot. This season, he finished with 50 tackles, 4.5 tackles for loss and interception. Hood started his career with the Auburn Tigers, then transferred to the Colorado Buffaloes and will now finish his college career as a Tennessee Volunteer, where he had the best season of his career.

With Hood entering the draft, the Volunteers could have two first round picks from their defense as McCoy and Hood are projected to be selected in the first round in the upcoming class.

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) and the Tennessee defense celebrate after a play stopping the New Mexico State offense in an NCAA college football game on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Volunteers would have certainly liked to have had Hood back for another season, but one can also understand why he would forgo next season and make the jump to professional ball. It's also worth noting that Tennessee made a change at defensive coordinator this offseason by firing Tim Banks and hiring Jim Knowles. Hood likely would have gone to the NFL regardless, but that also could have played a factor in his decision.

Hood is currently being projected as a first round draft pick, according to NFL mock draft database. Prior to the season starting, Hood was projected to be a late round draft pick, so he certainly raised his draft stock this season.

Tennessee, just like any other college football program, will continue to experience players departing from the roster. The transfer portal opens up officially on Jan. 2 and players will also continue to enter the draft as well.

The Volunteers will have some new faces in the secondary next season. With McCoy and Hood headed to the draft and Boo Carter entering his name into the portal, Knowles will have to load back up at those positions heading into next season.

