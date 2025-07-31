Tennessee Defensive Coordinator Tim Banks Ranked As Top Defensive Coordinator In The Country
Tim Banks was named one of the best defensive coordinators in the country by On3 analyst Andy Staples. Banks came ranked in at the No. 9 position and was the fourth-highest ranked coordinator in the SEC.
Banks had a successful campaign in 2024 and was the first defensive coordinator in Volunteers history to be named a finalist for the Broyles Award, given to college football’s top assistant coach. He is a great developer of talent, and that was evidenced by former walk-on Will Brooks, who became a consummate leader in the secondary and was named a semifinalist for the Burlsworth Trophy (given to the most outstanding player who began his career as a walk-on). Brooks finished his final season with the Volunteers with 59 tackles, five passes defensed, four interceptions, and an interception returned for a touchdown. Brooks signed with the Kansas City Chiefs as an undrafted free agent in April.
In terms of numbers, the Volunteers have finished top 15 nationally as a defensive unit in all four seasons under Banks. Tennessee held 10 of its 13 opponents to under 20 points. The Vols finished third in fourth down conversion defense only allowing teams to convert 31.8% of the time, sixth in total defense (293.2 yards per game), seventh in scoring defense (16.1), and eight in tackles for loss (7.7). Tennessee finished top 25 in nine different categories a season ago.
Banks has over 18 years of experience coaching college football. Banks enters his fifth season with the Volunteers He previously coached at Penn State (2016-2020), Illinois (2012-2015), Cincinnati (2010-2011), and Central Michigan (2007-2009).
Heading into 2025, the Vols are considered to be better defensively than offensively this upcoming season. They returned one of the best cornerbacks in the nation in Jermod McCoy. Boo Carter is back with the team as the Vols received great news prior to Fall Camp starting. Joshua Josephs is one of the better edge rushers you will find and has cemented himself as a top prospect. Lastly, they bring back Arion Carter, who was named to the Preseason Butkus Award Watchlist. With Banks leading the defense again, you can expect the Volunteers to be a formidable unit.