Tennessee Volunteers Land Transfer Portal Commitment From Defensive Back

The Tennessee Volunteers have earned a commitment from a defensive back via the transfer portal.

The 2025 college football season is nearing its end, which means offseason moves have begun to ramp up. One of the most followed and dramatic portions of the offseason involves the transfer portal window, where thousands of players enter looking for a new team ahead of the 2026 season.

With so much movement between players during this time period, many teams' rosters can often be negatively affected by the portal. However, others can also benefit greatly and add key pieces to their team.

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the latest teams to benefit from the portal, as they have recently earned a commitment from Qua Moss, a defensive back for the Kansas State Wildcats.

What Does Qua Moss Bring to Tennessee Football?

Aug 23, 2025; Dublin, IRELAND; Iowa State player Benjamin Brahmer runs with the ball against Qua Moss of Kansas State during the Aer Lingus Classic between Iowa State and Kansas State at Aviva Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Laszlo Geczo/INPHO via Imagn Images | INPHO via Imagn Images

Moss was a major factor in the Wildcats' defensive success during the 2025 season, totaling 41 tackles and hauling in a pair of interceptions. The defensive back also has experience in special teams, as he returned punts for The University of West Georgia during the 2024 season.

Tennessee's defensive backfield came under heavy criticism throughout the 2025 season, as the unit was listed by many as a liability for the Volunteers' success. Adding a player as talented as Moss to the roster should immensely help the Volunteers' defense.

The Vols have also made moves in the coaching department to address last year's issues. The team has recently hired former Penn State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles. A move that garnered praise by many.

Moss is the first player that the Volunteers have added to their roster this cycle, and could potentially spark a litany of other talented players heading to Knoxville to boost excitement around the Vols' 2026 season.

As the 2025 offseason continues, Josh Heupel and his staff will look to add more and more talented players to the Volunteers while attempting to retain as much of their own roster as possible.