Tennessee Depth Chart - Offensive Preview for the Vols
The Tennessee Volunteers start fall camp on Wednesday in preparation for their season opener on August 31st against UT Chattanooga. The Volunteers have plenty of knowns on their roster, with several key returning starters from a year ago. However, there are several new faces in the mix.
Today, we take a look at the depth chart on the offensive side of the football.
Quarterback
- Nico Iamaleava
- Gaston Moore
- Jake Merklinger
I don't think there has been this type of anticipation for the start of a Tennessee QBs career in decades. Nico's first start against Iowa in the bowl game gave ample reason to have that hype and anticipation. Iamaleava's performance will likely define the overall success of this roster.
Running Back
- Dylan Sampson
- Cameron Seldon
-DeSean Bishop
Losing Jaylen Wright will be a noticeable departure from this roster in 2024, though Dylan Sampson has played a pivotal role in this offense for two straight seasons. It's his turn to take over the workload for this roster.
X - Receiver
- Bru McCoy
- Dont'e Thornton Jr.
- Mike Matthews
This is a room that needs to see the veterans play up to the anticipation they had entering the program. Bru McCoy has battled injury, Dont'e Thornton Jr. has battled inconsistency and injuries as well. If they aren't careful, the freshman Mike Matthews could make a case for deserved play time this fall. He's certainly the future.
Z- Receiver
- Chris Brazzell
- Kaleb Webb
- Nate Spillman
Brazzell joins the roster from Tulane and he's a big play waiting to happen. At 6'5, 200 pounds, Brazzel routinely took the top off defenses a year ago for the Green Wave. Kaleb Webb has been on this roster for three seasons now and has added consistency to a room that certainly needs it.
Y- Receiver
- Squirrel White
- CHas Nimrod
- Braylon Staley
Squirrel White is the longest standing contributor in the weapons department at Tennessee. It's his third season in the lineup as a primary contributor and the Vols will need White to have his best season yet.
TE
- Ethan Davis
- Holden Staes
- Mile Kitselman
There's a depth chart here, but all three names mentioned will more than likely play. Tennessee has used a multitude of athletes at this position and this season they have ample options between the sophomre Ethan Davis and a pair of transfers in States and Kitselman.
OL
- LT, Lance Heard
- LG, Jackson Lampley
- C, Cooper Mays
- RG, Javontez Spraggins
- John Campbell Jr.
LSU Transfer Lance Heard was only in the transfer portal because the LSU Tigers have two first round draft picks at the tackle position already. He's going to be a solid addition to this Vols unit that is led by senior Cooper Mays at center. The entire unit is comprised of 4 seniors and Heard.
Other Tennessee News:
- Tony Vitello Turnaround Nothing Short of Brilliant for Tennessee Baseball
- Jaylen Williams Cuts Recruitment to Four Schools
- Tennessee Vols Football Could Make Playoff According to CFB Data Model
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.