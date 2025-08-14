Tennessee DL Jaxson Moi Named To Polynesian College Football Player Of The Year Watchlist
Jaxson Moi has been named to a preseason watchlist ahead of the 2025 season. Moi has made the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year watchlist for the second consecutive year. The winner is selected by the Polynesian Football Hall of Fame Selection Committee consisting of former NFL players and national reporters. The watchlist consists of 81 players from across college football.
Moi is an interior defensive lineman who brings a lot of experience to the Vols. He’s played in 37 career games after beginning his career with the Stanford Cardinals. In those 37 games, Moi has recorded 53 tackles, 10 tackles for loss, and three sacks.
Moi had one of his best seasons as a true freshman, finishing with 22 tackles, two passes defensed, and a half sack. In 2024 with the Vols, Moi recorded 16 tackles, two sacks, a forced fumble, and a pass defensed. His two sacks were a career high.
He’s more than just a player for the Volunteers. He is also a trusted person within the program and was named to the team’s leadership council. In an offseason that has experienced quite some changes, leaders like Miles Kitselman, Arion Carter, and Moi have been paramount in keeping the Volunteers on track.
Tennessee is expected to have a great defense in 2025 and be an integral part of its success. Moi will be a key figure in the interior against the run, clogging up gaps and making it tough for opposing players to find running lanes. If Moi can put together another productive season, he can potentially win the Polynesian College Football Player of the Year.