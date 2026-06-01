Tennessee Baseball Loses Elite Defender to NCAA Transfer Portal
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The newest player to enter the transfer portal for the Tennessee Volunteers baseball club is arguably the worst departure for the Vols, as they are losing a player who had a great shot at being a starter for the Tennessee Volunteers next season. The player that they have lost to the portal in this go around is an infielder and an elite fielder at that, Ariel Antigua.
Ariel Antigua Enters the NCAA Transfer Portal
Antigua didn't have the chance to play as much, and a large reason for that was due to his bat, but he is one of the better fielders in college baseball. He is someone who continued to get better throughout the season and is someone who very well could see the field at another SEC school due to his glove. If he continues to grow as a batter, he will be an elite baseball player at the college level.
He is one of the players who was expected to enter the transfer portal after fully losing his job to Manny Marin, but regardless, it isn't great for the Vols to be losing the standout infield prospect.
He isn't the first to leave the program on Monday, as he is the fifth player from the Tennessee baseball program to announce his transfer away from the Vols after they were defeated by the East Carolina Pirates and the VCU Rams.
The Vols will now need to look for another infielder after they lose four on the day to the transfer portal. Their biggest one yet being the talented glove of Antigua, who is bound to find his footing elsewhere.
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Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.Follow CalebSisk_