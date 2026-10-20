Tennessee DL Tyree Weathersby Talks Productive Start, Previews South Carolina Game

Tyree Weathersby is playing with more freedom, and Tennessee’s defensive lineman believes that is helping him show what he can do. After battling injuries last season, Weathersby feels better both physically and mentally. That has allowed him to focus on making plays alongside a defense that takes pride in sharing the work.





Playing With Freedom

“I'm just able to go play freely now and show everybody what I can do,” Weathersby said.

That freedom has made this season more enjoyable. However, his excitement goes beyond his own production. For Weathersby, the way Tennessee’s defenders support each other stands out.





“It was very fun. Everybody played like I said last time. We all playing for one another. Nobody's being selfish and we just having fun out there honestly.”

Tennessee defensive back Dejuan Lane (10) and linebacker Jeremiah Telander (22) celebrate a defensive stop against Texas during a college football game on Sept. 26, 2026, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee’s Defense Feeds Off Shared Success

Weathersby sees that spirit throughout the defense. When one player makes a play, others want to follow. “Yeah, I think that's the best part like just seeing everybody do good,” he said.

That energy extends beyond the defensive line. Weathersby praised Tennessee’s defensive backs for their willingness to come downhill and deliver hits.









“Yeah, it feel great, man. Especially with him and just like all the DBs, you know, they not afraid to hit and, you know, come down the line,” Weathersby said. “So, yeah, it been great to see from everybody.”

He began to recognize the group’s potential during preseason camp. Defensive player of the day honors kept moving between position groups. The line, linebackers and defensive backs all had players stepping forward. “So, I already knew we could be very special since then,” he said.

Now, the challenge is to keep building on that promise.









South Carolina quarterback LaNorris Sellers (16) runs during the second half of an NCAA football at Steve Spurrier Field at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL on Saturday, October 10, 2026. [Alan Youngblood/Gainesville Sun] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

South Carolina’s Mobile Quarterback Presents a Test

Tennessee’s attention has shifted to South Carolina. For Weathersby, containing the quarterback is a clear priority. “Well, obviously that quarterback, you know, he's a running quarterback as well. So, we got to keep him contained and he a pretty big guy.”





That means Tennessee must balance its pressure with discipline. Getting into the backfield matters. So does keeping the quarterback from escaping for a big gain.

Weathersby views that responsibility as a weekly demand in conference play.





“Especially in the SEC, it's a lot of mobile quarterbacks. So I think that's like one of the most important things.” Meanwhile, the coaching staff’s message leaves little room to dwell on the previous game.

“Forget about last week. You know, it's all about what we do now. That's what we got to worry about.”





For Weathersby and Tennessee’s defense, the next chance to prove themselves comes against South Carolina.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.