The Good, Bad, and Ugly From Tennessee Football's Win vs. Alabama

No. 14 Tennessee beat No. 6 Alabama 26–10 at Neyland Stadium behind a dominant defense and a workhorse performance from DeSean Bishop. The victory also marked the program’s 900th all-time on-field win.

Alabama running back Trae’shawn Brown (17) is tackled by Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (0) and Tennessee defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18) during a game between Tennessee and Alabama in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Good

DeSean Bishop delivered: Bishop rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries. He gave Tennessee a reliable way to move the chains and wear down Alabama’s defense.

Bishop rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns on 32 carries. He gave Tennessee a reliable way to move the chains and wear down Alabama’s defense. The defense took control: Tennessee held Alabama to 201 total yards, forced four turnovers and recorded five sacks. The Vols consistently disrupted drives and gave their offense chances to build a lead.

Tennessee held Alabama to 201 total yards, forced four turnovers and recorded five sacks. The Vols consistently disrupted drives and gave their offense chances to build a lead. Cooper Ranvier was perfect: Ranvier went 4-for-4 on field goals, including three in the first quarter. His accuracy ensured Tennessee came away with points while the offense struggled to reach the end zone.

Ranvier went 4-for-4 on field goals, including three in the first quarter. His accuracy ensured Tennessee came away with points while the offense struggled to reach the end zone. George MacIntyre did enough: MacIntyre threw for 197 yards in his first home start. Despite an interception, he helped guide Tennessee to a rivalry win.

MacIntyre threw for 197 yards in his first home start. Despite an interception, he helped guide Tennessee to a rivalry win. A game-clinching drive: Tennessee drained nine minutes and 27 seconds off the clock in the fourth quarter. The offensive line and running game helped close out the victory.

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (12) throws the ball in front of Alabama defensive back Bray Hubbard (18) during a football game between Tennessee and Alabama at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Oct. 17, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bad

Early drives stalled: Tennessee settled for field goals on several promising possessions. Ranvier delivered, but the missed touchdown opportunities kept the Vols from creating more separation early.

Tennessee settled for field goals on several promising possessions. Ranvier delivered, but the missed touchdown opportunities kept the Vols from creating more separation early. An interception to clean up: MacIntyre’s interception was a reminder that the young quarterback still has room to grow. Tennessee overcame the mistake, but protecting the ball remains a priority. Of course, this could also be on Radarious Jackson, depending on how you view the situation.

The Ugly

Missed chances to put the game away sooner: For all Tennessee did well, its early finishing problems left the outcome unsettled longer than necessary. Against a rival, empty touchdown opportunities can become costly. The Vols’ defense and late clock control made sure those missed chances did not spoil the night.

For Tennessee, this was more than another rivalry win. The Vols beat a top-10 opponent, protected their home field, and showed they could lean on defense and the run game when touchdowns were hard to find. Bishop carried the load, MacIntyre gained valuable experience, and the defense delivered the biggest plays. There is still work to do, especially when it comes to finishing drives. But beating Alabama by 16 points while reaching a program milestone gives Tennessee plenty to build on as the season moves forward.

South Carolina is up next on Saturday. For a Vols team, that is dangerous, especially since they haven't completely found the offense yet.

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