Tennessee Football's Defense Leads the Nation in This Category

The Vols lead the nation with 23 sacks through five games. LSU is the only other program with at least 20, sitting just behind Tennessee with 22. The number becomes even more impressive when compared to last season.

Tennessee recorded 37 sacks during the entire 2025 season. The Vols have already produced 23 more than 62 percent of last year's total, through just five games.

Tennessee's 23 sacks lead all of FBS, including 10 across the last two games. @Vol_Football is averaging 4.6 sacks per game.



📸 Andrew Ferguson/Tennessee Athletics pic.twitter.com/T7sgZIBBDD — Charles Mays (@MaysSports) October 5, 2026

Sep 5, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Tyree Weathersby (18) pressures Furman Paladins quarterback Jake Garcia (11) during the second half at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jim Knowles Impact Showing Early at Tennessee

Knowles arrived in Knoxville with an impressive defensive resume. He spent the 2025 season at Penn State after serving as Ohio State's defensive coordinator during the Buckeyes' national championship season. After one year with the Nittany Lions, Knowles made the move to Tennessee to take over the Vols' defense.

Early in his first season in Knoxville, the results are beginning to show. Knowles has built a reputation for creating pressure in different ways. His defenses use movement, different fronts, and pressure packages designed to create problems for opposing offensive lines and quarterbacks.

Through five games, Tennessee is averaging 4.6 sacks per game. For perspective, maintaining that pace over a 12-game regular season would result in roughly 55 sacks. There is plenty of football remaining, but the early pace illustrates just how disruptive Tennessee's defense has been.

Sep 12, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers defensive lineman Mariyon Dye (9) reacts after a sack against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets in the fourth quarter at Bobby Dodd Stadium at Hyundai Field. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vols Getting Pressure From Multiple Defenders

Perhaps just as encouraging is that Tennessee hasn't needed to rely on one player to generate all of its pressure. Ten different Tennessee defenders have recorded at least one sack through the first five games of the 2026 season. Mariyon Dye and Xavier Gilliam lead the Vols with 4.0 sacks each, while Tyree Weathersby has recorded 3.5. Linebacker Amare Campbell has added 3.0 sacks, followed by Jordan Norman with 2.0. Against Auburn, Dejuan Lane recorded 2 sacks.

The production extends beyond Tennessee's sack leaders. Arion Carter, Edwin Spillman, and Isaiah Campbell have each contributed 1.5 sacks, while Hezekiah Harris has also gotten to the quarterback. That balance gives Knowles multiple options when attacking opposing protections. Offenses can't simply identify one dangerous pass rusher and devote their protection plan to stopping him.

Instead, Tennessee has shown it can generate pressure from both the defensive line and linebacker positions. Through five games, that approach has helped the Vols produce 23 sacks and become the nation's most productive defense at getting to the quarterback.

That balance can make Tennessee difficult to prepare for. Opposing offenses can't simply identify one dangerous pass rusher and devote their protection plan. This defense makes the Vols a tough opponent while they figure out the offensive side. Once they have both sides in rhythm, look out!

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