Tennessee Dominates Furman to Begin the College Football Season

The Tennessee Volunteers have started their season, as they played against the Furman Paladins, in what looked to be a game that the Vols would walk away with a win in, and that is exactly what happened on game day.

Tennessee Dominated Furman

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) speaks to the media during Tennessee football’s media day on Aug. 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vols kicked off to start their season, which started with a massive sack by Tyree Weathersby. This would be one of the many big plays that he would have on the day, alongside some of the other defensive players on the line. This includes Xavier Gilliam, who had back-to-back sacks early in the game.

The offense was something that many were looking forward to, as Faizon Brandon started the season as the first true freshman quarterback to start Week 1 for the Vols since Brent Schaeffer.

Brandon definitely didn't disappoint. Not only was Brandon electric in his time passing the ball, but he was just as good when it came to rushing the ball. He finished the game with two touchdown rushes, along with three passing touchdowns. This includes two deep shots to Mike Matthews, who was on point throughout the day.

Brandon proved that he deserved to be the starting quarterback for the Vols, and he is leaving many fans hopeful that he will have a massive season in 2026. The Vols have plenty of talent when it comes to receivers, which was showcased during this game. This is something that will help Brandon.

As for the defense, the sacks were added throughout the game. They had a total of six sacks in the contest, showing that this defensive line isn't one to doubt. This includes Gilliam finishing the contest with three sacks, the most by a single Vol since Darrell Taylor in 2018. An absolute masterclass by Gilliam.

Brandon's five-touchdown day also tied a record held by Casey Clausen and Tyler Bray. That being for touchdowns in a freshman game. Following this, George MacIntyre came in and delivered an absolute dot to TK Keys, who scored his first career touchdown with the Vols, along with the former in-state five-star gunslinger.

Let's also not forget that Justin Baker had the biggest play of the game, and scored as well. He finished the game with the biggest touchdown by a Vol since 2023.

In the end, the Vols would win the contest by a score of 56-9, in what was a dominant performance in Knoxville. They will now wipe the slate clean as they prep to play against the Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets.

Send your questions, comments, and hot takes to our email tennesseeonsi@gmail.com for the chance to be featured in an article!

Follow Our Social Media Accounts

• Follow Vols on SI on X (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Facebook (Click HERE)

• Follow Vols on SI on Instagram (Click HERE)

• Subscribe to Vols on SI on YouTube (Click HERE)

Sign up for our newsletter to have articles sent straight to your email daily HERE.