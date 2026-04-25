Tennessee Edge Rusher Joshua Josephs Gets Selected in NFL Draft

The Tennessee Volunteers have another talented player come off the board in the second day of the NFL Draft, as the Vols now have Joshua Josephs off the board after a solid career in the orange and white.

Josephs was selected by the Washington Commanders with the 147th selection. This means he was selected in the 5th round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He will be a star at his new program, as he has the chance to go and compete for the starting job immediately. He is a speed rusher with a deep bag of tricks. This was a great selection, as he is bound to be a star in the NFL.

The upside is undeniable, which is something Lance Zierlein discussed himself.

More About Joshua Josephs

Joshua Josephs runs during Tennessee Football Pro Day 2026, at University of Tennessee on March 31, 2026. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Long, upright edge defender with an NBA-caliber wingspan and room to continue filling out his frame. Josephs uses his arms to stay separated from blocks and spill runs wide. However, he needs to get bigger and stronger to better support the run against NFL blocking. He has long strides and plus closing burst to chase and capture. His pass rush is the same on every snap, showing good burst and effort but a predictable track that is slowed by force. He’s not a natural bender, so adding go-to moves, a functional inside counter and better rush plans will be essential. With added weight and continued schooling, Josephs could deliver much more consistent production than he’s provided so far," Zierlein said.

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