Tennessee Fall Camp Start Date Revealed
The college football season is fastly approaching, and teams are set to host fall camps in the coming weeks. A date has been locked in for Tennessee with fall camp officially starting in a little over a week. The Volunteers are set to open fall camp on July 30th.
The Volunteers biggest question going to fall camp surrounds around their quarterback. Here is what coach Heupel had to say at SEC Media Days about the position and having an open competition.
“We will have a competition at the quarterback position. We have three guys inside that room. I am really proud of what they have done. Joey since he got here in May. Jake Merklinger and George MacIntyre, and what those two guys have done since they have been on campus, and I am really proud of the steps they have taken through the summer and developing a relationship and rapport with the guys around them,” said Heupel.
“Their ability to compete in a positive way with each other in the meeting room and on the field, and their ability to have leadership traits and continue to grow in that. I am really excited about getting on the field with those guys. We are going to find a way to win with the guy that earns the starting spot as we go through training camp in August.”
It will also be a great time to see several new transfers in Volunteers gear some of the most notables are Colorado’s Colton Hood, Alabama’s Amari Jefferson, and former Duke star running back Star Thomas. Tennessee brought in seven transfers from the portal this past offseason. The most notable is Joey Aguilar, who comes over from UCLA.
Aguilar got great praise from his teammates at Media Days, specifically Bryson Eason, who had this to say about the signal caller.
“Just trying to step in and be a leader. Gaining guys' trust around the building. To show he's here for the team, no matter what happens with whatever. And just be a good guy and be one of those dudes to just be there for the younger guys and help them along as they get through this college journey, start their college journey," said Eason.
Will Aguliar be able to separate himself from his peers and the competition in camp? A good look will come over the next month.
A lot of media is expecting a down year for the Volunteers, but fall camp will tell us a lot about where this team is at and how much they will be able to compete in the SEC in 2025.