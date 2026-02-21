The Tennessee Volunteers are in Familiar Territory Following Joey Aguilar's Ruling

With quarterback Joey Aguilar's case for eligibility now complete, the Tennessee Volunteers are heading into familiar territory ahead of the 2026 season.

Earlier this week, Tennessee Volunteers quarterback, Joey Aguilar was denied an extra year of eligibility, following a ruling by a local court. The court's decision all, but guarantees that Aguilar has played his last snap of collegiate football.

With Aguilar now likely off to the NFL draft, the Tennessee volunteers will be looking for their next starting quarterback as they gear up for the 2026 season. But while finding a new starter can be a daunting task, it is a process that has become quite familiar for Josh Heupel and his staff.

The Tennessee Volunteers have debuted a new starting quarterback every year since the 2023 college football season, and our set to be on their fifth different passer in as many years as the Vols look for a new signal caller.

Quarterback is easily one of the most important positions in sports and given its importance, continuity at the position is often viewed as a huge bonus and can be the difference maker of a successful offense.

That's not to say that familiar faces leading the offense are mandatory; plenty of teams cycle signal-callers each year and still experience great success. The Indiana Hoosiers, who won this year's national title, will be featuring their fourth different passer in as many seasons, while the Alabama Crimson Tide will be on their third.

What are Tennessee's Options at Quarterback for 2026

Incoming five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon at East Tennessee Children's Hospital in Knoxville on Dec. 19, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Although Joey Aguilar will not be the Tennessee starter for the 2026 season, the team still has a handful of talented options. Faizon Brandon, was a 5-star recruit from the Vol's 2026 class, while George MacIntyre was a 4-star member of the 2025 class. Both players are immensely talented and will have an opportunity to take the reins as the starting quarterback this off-season.

While a lack of continuity can be alarming for many fans, Josh Heupel and his staff have done an excellent job at quickly developing quarterbacks and helping the Tennessee offense become one of the most explosive and consistent units in the nation.

The Volunteers will debut their new starting quarterback when they being their 2026 season on Saturday, September 5th, against the Furman Paladins in their season opener. A kickoff time and TV network for this game will be announced at a later date.