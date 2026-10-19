Tennessee Fans Sound Off After Vols Miss Top 10 Despite Alabama Win

After beating the previously ranked No. 6 team in the country, Alabama, 26-10 at Neyland Stadium, Tennessee climbed from No. 14 to No. 11 in the AP Top 25. The three-spot jump left the Vols just outside the top 10 and sparked frustration over how much the win was worth. For fans reacting online, moving up was not enough. Their issue was where Tennessee landed after handling one of the country’s highest-ranked teams. Some fans think it is a joke that the Vols did not crack the top 10.

What a joke not in top 10. Oh well, keep on stacking — Don Mills 🇺🇲 (@mdtnvolfan) October 18, 2026

Fans Wanted More Credit for Alabama Win

One fan delivered a fiery response that captured the frustration.

“THIS RANKING IS AN ABSOLUTE JOKE! TENNESSEE BEATS ALABAMA, MAKES A STATEMENT, WINS BY MORE POINTS THAN THE OTHER TEAMS THAT PULLED OFF UPSETS, AND GETS A WHOPPING THREE-SPOT BUMP?!”

The same fan questioned whether results were receiving enough weight.

“YOU CAN’T PREACH THAT EVERY GAME MATTERS AND THEN HAND OUT RANKINGS THAT MAKE NO DAMN SENSE. REWARD WHAT HAPPENS ON THE FIELD, NOT THE NAME ON THE JERSEY!”

THIS RANKING IS AN ABSOLUTE JOKE! TENNESSEE BEATS ALABAMA, MAKES A STATEMENT, WINS BY MORE POINTS THAN THE OTHER TEAMS THAT PULLED OFF UPSETS, AND GETS A WHOPPING THREE-SPOT BUMP?!

WHAT THE HELL ARE WE EVEN DOING HERE?!

If Tennessee had lost, you’d have people questioning… — Nick Chastain (@_NickChastain_) October 18, 2026

Reactions made the same point. In their view, a convincing win over Alabama should have pushed Tennessee into the nation’s top tier.

The first reaction also referenced a rankings committee. However, the AP poll is decided by media voters, separate from the College Football Playoff selection committee.

Tennessee Has a Strong Argument

The case for a higher ranking starts with how the Vols won. Tennessee held Alabama scoreless after halftime and allowed only 201 total yards. The defense forced four turnovers and limited the Crimson Tide to two conversions on 13 third-down attempts.

Meanwhile, DeSean Bishop rushed for 159 yards and two touchdowns. Tennessee turned a 12-10 halftime lead into a 16-point victory through a strong ground game and a defense Alabama could not solve. Those details help explain the frustration. This was a win built on sustained control, especially during the second half.

Still, the rankings reflect each team’s full body of work. A victory over a top-10 opponent does not guarantee a specific jump. That explanation may do little to satisfy fans who believe Tennessee earned more recognition.

At 6-1, the Vols have given themselves a chance to keep climbing. Next comes a trip to South Carolina, where another win would strengthen their case and keep the focus on what they can control.

Others say use it as motivation

Use the disrespect as fuel to beat the snot out of SC on Saturday. — Pamela-la-la (@pameladyer) October 18, 2026

Take Care of Business

As long as the Vols keep winning, their stock will climb. One week at a time is a more important focus at this stage of the season. If they take care of business, the rankings will shake out in their favor.

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