Tennessee football finished the 2026 regular season with a 10-2 record after defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores 26-12 at FirstBank Stadium on Saturday night. The Volunteers are ranked No. 5 in the College Football Playoff rankings, which will be updated Tuesday night.

The Coaches Poll and the Associated Press Top 25 were released Sunday, and the Volunteers moved up to No. 6 in both.

Tennessee head coach Josh Heupel opened Saturday's postgame press conference with a quote from the late former Tennessee head coach Johnny Majors.

"Coach (Johnny) Majors said it a lot, 'They remember what you do in November.' Really proud of this football team. How they finished the regular season, the last four ball games, how they competed tonight. It's a great group of young men that work hard, compete hard, believe in one another.

"They've been through a bunch. We've had injuries, young quarterbacks. We faced some of that tonight, and it's a resilient group. The next person always steps up, and couldn't be more proud of our staff and our players, finishing tonight, finishing the regular season the way they did. It's our third 10-win season in five years. Extremely proud of this group."

The Volunteers dealt with a major injury early. They rotated quarterbacks, with George MacIntyre starting and freshman Faizon Brandon also playing, but Brandon went down in the first-half and did not return.

MacIntyre took it from there, throwing touchdown passes of 15 yards to Radarious Jackson and 25 yards to Braylon Staley. With DeSean Bishop out, Javin Gordon carried the rushing attack with 131 yards on 31 carries, Justin Baker added 84 yards on 13 carries, and Cooper Ranvier kicked four field goals, including two from 50 yards.

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The defense held Vanderbilt to 201 total yards, including 30 rushing yards. Jordan Norman's sack on the Commodores' final drive was Tennessee's 51st of the season, a program record. The Volunteers finished the regular season with only five passing touchdowns allowed in 12 games.

Tennessee went undefeated in November, outscoring its opponents 109-38. Over those four games, the Volunteers held opponents to an average of 251.5 yards and 9.5 points.

Now the Volunteers turn their attention to December and the playoff. The first round begins Dec. 18-19, Tennessee will learn their opponent on Sunday, Dec. 6.

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