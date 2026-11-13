Tennessee Football Can't Fly to Texas A&M Right Now and Here's Why

The FAA has issued a nationwide grounding of flights, meaning that no flights across the country can fly currently, including the Tennessee Volunteers, who were set to fly into the state of Texas ahead of their matchup vs. the Texas A&M Aggies, which is slated for kickoff at 3:00 PM EST or 2:00 PM CST (which is local time for those looking to attend the game).

The Reasoning for These Delays?

"Due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety,” the Federal Aviation Administration said, according to CNN.

It has also been reported that this is likely a communication error, meaning the communication is down for many.

This means that this is something that many think could be resolved well before kickoff, but the damage has already been done when it comes to the Tennessee football travel schedule. However, the Tennessee Volunteers aren't the only program dealing with these issues right now.

"Tennessee, Washington, and Ole Miss are trying to finalize transit to road games this weekend. No idea how long this FAA grounding will be. Wake Forest, Mizzou, and South Carolina have already arrived to their destinations," David Ubben from The Athletic said in an X post.

The key to this statement? "No idea how long this FAA grounding will be."

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This could be something that prevents the team from traveling through the air, resulting in the team having to take an alternate transportation, likely being team buses, but even if that were to be the case, that would really change things up, such as sleep schedule, time of arrival, and simply adding another dent to the contest, giving the Vols more of a disadvantage than they expected.

We encourage everyone to keep an eye on the news, as the next few hours will be key in determining when a decision is made, as the Vols don't have a ton of time to wait for the FAA Grounding to be lifted. Until the decision is made, Vols on SI writer Charles Mays has reported that the team is waiting on the tarmac.

Per a Tennessee football source, the team's plane remains on the tarmac awaiting further instructions.



The flight was scheduled to depart at 4 p.m. pic.twitter.com/l7ECGE2H0e — Charles Mays (@MaysSports) November 13, 2026

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