How to Watch Tennessee Football vs. Texas A&M

The Tennessee Volunteers have a pivotal road matchup against a talented but struggling Texas A&M team. Though many thought the Aggies would be contending for a College Football Playoff spot this season, it is actually the Vols that find themselves in the mix.

Tennessee enters the contest ranked 8th in the nation after a dominant win against then-ranked #6 Kentucky. This road test will be huge in deciding several things for the Vols. Tennessee needs to win out and get some help to make the SEC Championship game, but they do control their destiny for the Playoffs. It is up to the Vols whether they make the field or not.

This game is what many might call a “trap” game. Meaning the Vols are facing a relatively easier team but next week they will play in a big matchup against LSU. Texas A&M should not be looked over, though. The team has a lot of talent, but it has not translated to many wins this season. The Vols are in a familiar spot as they were in their last road contest against South Carolina, except that loss looks more understandable than it did in the moment now that the Gamecocks have turned the heat up.

It is also worth noting that the Vols will have to overcome some adversity following travel delays due to the FAA grounding and multiple key injuries, including Daune Morris, who is now out for the season.

Here is a look at the injury report.

Tennessee Volunteers Official Injury Report

Nov 7, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers running back Daune Morris (17) celebrates after scoring a touchdown against the Kentucky Wildcats during the first quarter at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dylan Lewis (Out)

Wendell Moe Jr. (Out)

Joakim Dodson (Out)

Ethan Davis (Out)

Edrees Farooq (Out)

Jaedon Harmon (Out)

Daune Morris (Out)

Tyree Weathersby (Out)

Nic Moore (Out)

Texas A&M Aggies Official Injury Report

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Utah

Alabama

UCLA

Notre Dame

Texas

Miami (FL)

Tennessee

Indiana

BYU

Kentucky

Texas Tech PREREGISTER TO PLAY

Oct 10, 2026; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Texas A&M Aggies wide receiver Mario Craver (1) can’t make the catch against the Missouri Tigers during the first half of the game at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Terry Bussey (Out)

Ashton Bethel-Roman (Out)

Kelshaun Johnson (Out)

Blake Ivy (Out)

Trovon Baugh (Out)

Mario Craver (Questionable)

How to Watch

• Game Day: Saturday, November 14th, 2026

• Game Location: Kyle Field in College Station, Texas

• Game Time: 3:00 PM Eastern

• TV: ESPN

• Streaming: ESPN App

• Live Updates: Tune in to Vols On SI for Live Updates

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