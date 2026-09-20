Tennessee Football Cruises Past Kennesaw State to Conclude Non-Conference Play

The Tennessee Volunteers kicked off against the Kennesaw State Owls on Saturday night, and it was a game that was a bit bittersweet, as this was the final regular-season non-conference game. In fact, the Vols will have to take on the No. 1-ranked Texas Longhorns next week inside Neyland Stadium.

Tennessee Defeats Kennesaw State

Tennessee wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) runs with the ball during Tennessee’s college football game against Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville on Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Vols got started early in this contest, as they delivered a touchdown thanks to a rush by DeSean Bishop. This rush followed a massive 35-yard strike that opened the game, and multiple big plays. Bishop's rush was just three yards, but it still left a mark on the Owls, which is something they could never bounce back from, as the Vols would lead the game from there on out.

Tennessee football would then give up a field goal, but answered back with a touchdown pass to Braylon Staley. The connection between Brandon and Staley was on point Saturday night, which is something that many fans have been waiting for.

The defense would have plenty of bend-and-don't-break moments, but overall, they did fine in the first half, all things considered. As for the offense, they needed some work to do, despite two field goals helping push their lead to 21, while also considering the two-point conversion. The Vols would hope to open the second half fast, and that's what they did. They scored on their first drive of the half, after the defense came up big.

The score was a 42-yard rush by Daune Morris, who was a major back for the Vols in this game. This wasn't the only touchdown for the Vols in the third quarter, as they also had a rushing touchdown from Brandon, who scored from five yards out.

Kennesaw State scored in the fourth to begin the quarter, but the Vols were way too far ahead. This didn't mean that the Vols were done, though. Hunter Barnes broke free for a 38-yard rush, which later left the Vols with a chance to score yet again. He would later score for the Vols, which was awesome to see, as he is someone who bleeds orange and white.

In the end, the final score was 42-9, in favor of the Tennessee Volunteers.

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