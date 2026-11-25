Tennessee football enters the final week of the regular season with its College Football Playoff hopes looking stronger than ever.

The newly-ranked No. 5 Volunteers improved to 9-2 overall and 6-2 in SEC play following Saturday's 27-13 victory over LSU. With only Vanderbilt remaining on the schedule, Tennessee is positioned to secure a spot in the 12-team playoff. According to ESPN's playoff projections, Tennessee has an 89% chance of making the field. Those odds climb to 99% with a victory over Vanderbilt. But the numbers only tell part of the story.

Tennessee linebacker Amare Campbell (0) celebrates a tackled on the field during a game between Tennessee and LSU in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Nov. 21, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Tennessee's Defense-First Identity Deserves Respect

Not everyone appreciates Tennessee's style of football. The Volunteers have built their success around physical defense, a strong rushing attack, and controlling games rather than relying on offensive fireworks. Somewhere along the way, winning with defense became less fashionable than winning with offense. Tennessee shouldn't be penalized for that, and although they were last week and in the weeks before, they have been ranked fairly as the new No. 5 team in the country. Some critics may prefer explosive offenses and eye-catching statistics, but Tennessee has demonstrated that winning football doesn't always have to be flashy.

The Volunteers have consistently competed against quality SEC opponents, proving that their defensive identity is a strength rather than a weakness. Dominating an opponent defensively should carry just as much weight as dominating an opponent offensively. The objective is to win football games, and Tennessee has done exactly that.

Oct 24, 2026; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; Tennessee Volunteers wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) is chased by South Carolina Gamecocks defensive lineman Tomiwa Durojaiye (13) during the second half at Williams-Brice Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Injuries Have Revealed Tennessee's Depth and Resilience

Perhaps one of the strongest arguments for Tennessee's playoff ranking is how the Volunteers have handled adversity throughout the season. Injuries have forced Tennessee to rely on its depth, with players stepping into larger roles when their teammates have been unavailable.

Rather than allowing those setbacks to derail their season, the Volunteers have continued to find ways to win. That consistency speaks to the program's preparation, player development, and connection throughout the roster. When one player goes down, another has been ready to contribute. That type of resilience is a reflection of the culture Josh Heupel has established in Knoxville.

Tennessee's injuries haven't exposed its weaknesses. They've revealed its depth. Its adversity hasn't fractured the team. It has demonstrated its connection. Tennessee's success hasn't depended on everything going perfectly. It has depended on players responding when circumstances become difficult.

Tennessee Has Established a Proven Winning Formula

Tennessee has established an identity built around a dominant defense, a physical rushing attack, and the ability to win in multiple ways. The Volunteers can control the line of scrimmage, dictate the tempo, and wear down opponents. Their defense can create opportunities, protect leads, and take pressure off the offense. Their rushing attack allows them to control possession and impose their will on opposing defenses. It would be must-watch TV to watch the Tennessee defense and offensive run game against the playoff field. The Vols match up with any team.

Tennessee hasn't simply survived its schedule. The Volunteers have delivered convincing victories, including a dominant 26-10 win over Alabama and Saturday's 27-13 victory over LSU.

And that should concern any team that potentially faces the Volunteers in the College Football Playoff. There is nothing one-dimensional about a team that can run the football, dominate defensively, and consistently find ways to win against SEC competition.

Flashy offenses may attract national attention, but physical football travels well, especially in the postseason. Tennessee isn't searching for a winning identity. It has already established one.

And that should concern any team that potentially faces the Volunteers in the College Football Playoff.

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Tennessee's Two Losses Deserve a Closer Look

At 9-2, Tennessee has assembled a compelling postseason resume. The Volunteers own a significant 16-point head-to-head victory over Alabama, while their two losses came against Texas and South Carolina by a combined six points. However, those two losses deserve more context than simply appearing in the loss column.

The South Carolina loss was a game in which costly mistakes proved to be the difference. The Texas game was a four-quarter fistfight against a team that remains among the nation's elite. Neither loss demonstrated that Tennessee was outclassed. There's a significant difference between losing a football game and being exposed as an inferior football team.

Tennessee has also responded to adversity by winning three consecutive games, including victories over Texas A&M and LSU. The Volunteers haven't allowed either loss to define their season. Instead, they've continued to demonstrate why they belong among the nation's top teams.

Is Tennessee Being Undervalued by the Playoff Committee?

While a 10-2 finish appears likely, even a hypothetical loss to Vanderbilt shouldn't automatically eliminate Tennessee from playoff consideration.

Perhaps the Volunteers' biggest disadvantage is that their style of football doesn't generate the same national excitement as an explosive offense. But defensive dominance shouldn't be discounted simply because it doesn't produce offensive highlight reels. Though the offense does produce highlight reels. Check out Faizon Brandon's runs against LSU.

The selection committee is tasked with identifying the best football teams in the country, not the most entertaining ones. Tennessee has demonstrated the ability to win physical games, overcome adversity, and compete against some of the nation's best programs. Those qualities should carry significant weight when evaluating playoff contenders.

A Victory Over Vanderbilt Should Change the Conversation

Tennessee travels to Vanderbilt on Saturday with an opportunity to remove nearly all remaining doubt about its postseason future. An ESPN projection of 99% with a victory suggests the Volunteers are approaching playoff-lock territory. With a 10-2 finish, the conversation should shift from whether Tennessee belongs in the College Football Playoff to where the Volunteers will be seeded. A home playoff game at Neyland Stadium would be off the charts, and seems extremely likely!

If the Volunteers finish 10-2, there is no way they are left out. If they finish 9-3 and are left out of the College Football Playoff, it would be nothing short of a travesty. Tennessee has proven it can win. It has proven how it can win. And perhaps most importantly, it has proven that its winning formula can withstand adversity. That's not just a playoff-caliber football team. That's a football team capable of making noise once it gets there.









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