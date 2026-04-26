Tennessee Football Defensive Lineman Dominic Bailey Signs With NFL Team as UDFA

Dominic Bailey is now off the board after going undrafted in the 2026 NFL Draft, as he is now one of the first players to be picked up from a team in the UDFA poll. Bailey signed with the Houston Texans following the NFL Draft, which is a great fit, as he is someone who could see the field in his very first season and could be a large rotational piece at that.

Bailey was great for the Tennessee Volunteers in 2025, which UTSports.com discussed. Here is more about his 2025 season, which was his best with the Vols.

Dominic Bailey's 2025 Season

Tennessee defensive lineman Dominic Bailey (90) high-fives fans at the Vol Walk before a NCAA football game between the Tennessee Volunteers and Oklahoma Sooners at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on November 1, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Started all 12 games on the defensive line ... Posted three tackles and a QB hurry on Senior Day vs. No. 12 Vanderbilt (11/29) ... In a win vs. New Mexico State (11/15), had a forced fumble, three tackles, 1.5 TFLs and added a sack to increase his team-leading total to 5.5 for the year ... Had a disruptive performance in road win at Kentucky (10/25), tying a career high with two TFLs, including a sack, while posting three total tackles and a QB hurry, as well ... Finished with three tackles and half a sack in win over Arkansas (10/11) ... His lone tackle was a 7-yard sack in road victory at Mississippi State (9/27) ... Posted half a TFL in 56-24 win over UAB (9/20) ... Had one of the most productive games of his career in SEC opener vs. No. 6 Georgia (9/13), tallying a career-high five tackles to go along with a sack ... Started at DT for the first time in his career and made a pair of tackles in blowout win over ETSU (9/6) ... Started at DE and finished with two tackles in season-opening victory over Syracuse (8/30)," according to UTSports.com.

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