Tennessee Football Defensive Players Daevin Hobbs, Ty Redmond, and William Wright Talk Homecoming Win
The Tennessee Volunteers enjoyed their homecoming of 2025 as the football team defeated New Mexico State 42-9.
The team is now 7-3, 3-3 on the year. Already bowl eligible, the Vols aim to finish the regular season on a high note.
Although the score seemed pretty one-sided, the Vols struggled at times more than they would have liked to and will surely need to clean up a few things before heading into "The Swamp," next weekend.
Josh Heupel was the first to meet with reporters following the win.
“Hey, good night, or uh, good evening. Love the win. Um, you know, I thought defensively played well in the first half, um, you know, getting off the field. Uh, did a good job at the line of scrimmage. Handled some of the perimeter screen game really well. Offensively, a little bit up and down in the first half. Execution. Uh really the turnovers hurt. You know, I thought defensively they did a good job responding to those and then offensively getting points off the turnover and obviously Will Wright, big play in the second half, too. So, you know, still a lot of things to clean up here. Get back to SEC play next week and go on the road, so, get ready to go, Heupel said in his opening statement.
After Coach Heupel departed from the podium, three defenders (Daevin Hobbs, William Wright, and Ty Redmond) would enter the media room
Ty Redmond Revisits One-Handed Interception
"Yeah. Uh, we homed in on our details all week. You know, once they went four strong, you know, we was alert for the slant. So, I just felt the break and made a play on the ball and give my offense an opportunity to go score," Redmond said.
The particular way that Redmond made the play, as nice as it was, was not the first time the corner has reeled in an interception in such fashion.
Daevin Hobbs on How Healthy He Is
"Yeah, I mean, you know, it is what it is. It's life, you know, it's ups and downs. But I mean, just keep working in the training room and whatnot. But yeah, I definitely feel like I'm back right where I was. I just kept watching film whenever, but yeah, I would say I'm right where I was right before I got hurt," Hobbs said.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything the trio of defensive players had to say following homecoming.
