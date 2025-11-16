Volunteer Country

Tennessee Football Defensive Players Daevin Hobbs, Ty Redmond, and William Wright Talk Homecoming Win

Three defensive players speak to the media.

Dale Dowden

Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) tries to get through the New Mexico State offense after intercepting the ball during an an NCAA college football game on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn.
Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) tries to get through the New Mexico State offense after intercepting the ball during an an NCAA college football game on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers enjoyed their homecoming of 2025 as the football team defeated New Mexico State 42-9.

The team is now 7-3, 3-3 on the year. Already bowl eligible, the Vols aim to finish the regular season on a high note.

Although the score seemed pretty one-sided, the Vols struggled at times more than they would have liked to and will surely need to clean up a few things before heading into "The Swamp," next weekend.

Josh Heupel was the first to meet with reporters following the win.

“Hey, good night, or uh, good evening. Love the win. Um, you know, I thought defensively played well in the first half, um, you know, getting off the field. Uh, did a good job at the line of scrimmage. Handled some of the perimeter screen game really well. Offensively, a little bit up and down in the first half. Execution. Uh really the turnovers hurt. You know, I thought defensively they did a good job responding to those and then offensively getting points off the turnover and obviously Will Wright, big play in the second half, too. So, you know, still a lot of things to clean up here. Get back to SEC play next week and go on the road, so, get ready to go, Heupel said in his opening statement.

After Coach Heupel departed from the podium, three defenders (Daevin Hobbs, William Wright, and Ty Redmond) would enter the media room

Ty Redmond Revisits One-Handed Interception

Ty Redmon
Tennessee defensive back Ty Redmond (4) intercepts a New Mexico State pass during an NCAA college football game on November 15, 2025, in Knoxville, Tenn. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah. Uh, we homed in on our details all week. You know, once they went four strong, you know, we was alert for the slant. So, I just felt the break and made a play on the ball and give my offense an opportunity to go score," Redmond said.

The particular way that Redmond made the play, as nice as it was, was not the first time the corner has reeled in an interception in such fashion.

Daevin Hobbs on How Healthy He Is

Daevin Hobb
Tennessee defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs (5) pressures New Mexico State quarterback Logan Fife (4) during Tennessee's game against New Mexico State in Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 15, 2025. / Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Yeah, I mean, you know, it is what it is. It's life, you know, it's ups and downs. But I mean, just keep working in the training room and whatnot. But yeah, I definitely feel like I'm back right where I was. I just kept watching film whenever, but yeah, I would say I'm right where I was right before I got hurt," Hobbs said.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything the trio of defensive players had to say following homecoming.

Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

