Five-Star Linebacker Confirms Tennessee Spring Visit

The Tennessee Volunteers have a chance to become one of the better recruiting teams yet again, as the Vols are finishing near the top of every class as of recently. They have been one of the better recruiting teams on paper, and a lot of thanks is to be given by the fact that they can get some of these better prospects on visits to Knoxville.

The Vols were able to land some of their top recruits because of that. Some of the guys that they landed last class includes Tristen Keys and Faizon Brandon, a pair of five-stars who wanted to come to Tennessee following a series of visits. Some visits were so strong that Keys even flipped his commitment from the LSU Tigers.

The Vols have plans to host some more five-star prospects, including a linebacker who just scheduled some visits that are coming up in the near future. That player is none other than Jesuit High School standout Kaden Henderson. Henderson is one of the better players in the country, as he currently ranks as the No. 16 prospect and the No. 1 player at his position.

The talented prospect set up a visit with the Vols, which is an unofficial visit. He is set to visit them on March 21st, which is just one of the many visits he is expected to take this spring. The talented prospect also scheduled a visit with Miami, Florida, Texas A&M, Florida State, Ohio State, Alabama, and Notre Dame.

The Vols will look to recruit the talented prospect at a very high level, as they hold out hopes of landing one of the better players in the country.

Evaluation From Andrew Ivins

-WILL linebacker that projects as more of a hybrid defender with his coverage talent and natural feel as a pass rusher.

-Plays a violent brand of football as he strikes and finishes.

-Can stalk ball carriers from the shelf and cuts off run paths.

-Gives effort in pursuit and has the agility to change directions.

-Comfortable in space and has the awareness to pick up crossers.

-Got more and more looks on the ball as a junior and attacked the corner with plenty of urgency.

-Owns a compact build, but has long arms for someone that’s under 6-foot-2 and will use them to his advantage.

-Could certainly grow into a full-time edge defender, but diverse skill set embodies a new era of linebacker play where versatility and athleticism are king.

-Projects as a potential impact player at the Power Four level.