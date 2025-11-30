Tennessee Football DeSean Bishop, Edrees Farooq, and Joey Aguilar Reflect on Loss to Vanderbilt
The Tennessee Volunteers will finish the 2025 regular season 8-4 (4-4) after falling to cross-state rival Vanderbilt 45-24.
This loss has a stronger sting to it as not only was this at home inside Neyland Stadium, but this was on senior day as well.
Diego Pavia threw two interceptions in the first half but ultimately, it didn't matter as the Commodores found a way to take the lead before extending the score out of reach. Vanderbilt is hopefully to possibly have a play-off berth as Pavia will also be looking for an invite to New York for the Heisman ceremony.
A Trio of Tennessee football players would join the press around the availability of Josh Heupel and Jeremiah Telander.
“Uh, extremely disappointing second half that leads to an extremely disappointing, ultimate result. Coaches and players all play a part in it. So, um, give them (Vanderbilt) credit, but uh, extremely disappointed in what we did in the second half. So, I'll open it up." - Josh Heupel
"Yeah, Diego is a great quarterback. We knew that coming into this game. He's put it on film every single week, and uh, credit to him. He's a great ball player. Some things that we got, did not accomplish tonight that is unacceptable. But yeah, he's a great quarterback and we knew that coming into this game." - Telander on Pavia
Joey Aguilar, DeSean Bishop, and Edrees Farooq would be the three players in the group setting.
Aguilar Reflects on Time at Tennessee
"Just the relationships with my teammates and with the coaches, you know. Super grateful for them accepting me in so late, especially my teammates and you know, the bonds that I've built with them over the past couple of months, man. It's just, it just means more than football, you know what I mean. Football, it's something we can all connect with and you know have fun, but outside of football, man, those guys, they're my brothers for life. To know how strong of a connection we have in such amount of time, I can't thank them enough, and the coaches for believing in me and trusting in me to lead this team," Aguilar said.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything that Tennessee football QB Joey Aguilar, RB DeSean Bishop, and SAF Edrees Farooq had to say following the 45-24 home loss on senior day.
