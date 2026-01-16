Tennessee Football Predicted to Land a Top Transfer Target

The Tennessee Volunteers have been making a push for plenty of different prospects for many different positions, as they have the hopes of being able to fill these positions more quickly than they have. They have been imposition to land a lot of different talented players however they have missed on some of the top targets on their board, but that hasn't stopped them from landing some of the top targets on their board.

This has been ongoing, as the Vols are still in need of some of the more important positions, which include arguably the most important piece to the puzzle: an offensive lineman who can play the interior. They are currently targeting multiple players at the position; however, their top target for the position has already visited Tennessee and is now projected to land with the Vols.

The player that they are now predicted to land, according to Pete Nakos from On3, is Donovan Haslam. Haslam just wrapped up his first year with the West Virginia Mountaineers following a transfer from Austin Peay. In this lone season, he spent time starting in every game of the season for the Mountaineers. This was easily the best season of his career, and now he is back in the transfer portal. The Vols have been one of the long-lasting teams, and now he is ready to make a decision following the conclusion of his visit, although no date has been set. The Vols have a strong chance of being able to land Haslam, and if they do, he will be one who will play immediately. He will be competing for the job, but even if he doesn't land the starting gig, he will be a rotational player.

Here is some more info on Haslam, according to West Virginia .

Donovan Haslam's Bio

Donovan Haslam on the field | Donovan Haslam

2024 (r-So.) - Austin Peay

Spent three years on the offensive line for coach Jeff Faris at Austin Peay

Played in 12 games and started nine at left tackle

2023 (So.) - Austin Peay

Redshirted

Played in two games off the bench on the offensive line

2022 (Fr.) - Austin Peay

Played in 10 games off the bench on the offensive line

High School

An offensive lineman for coach Kevin Smith at Perry High

Class 4A All-State selection as a senior by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and also named to All-Middle Georgia Football First Team by the Macon Telegraph

Helped the Panthers reach the Class 4A state quarterfinals in 2021

Class 4A All-State selection as a junior by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association

