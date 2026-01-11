If Not Joey Aguilar for Tennessee Football Then Who?

Tennessee football was led this season by Joey Aguilar, but come next season, that might not be the case. A report made on Sunday has indicated that the Vols may not receive good news regarding his eligibility.

"While a waiver is still being pursued and there’s nothing final yet, it’s currently viewed as unlikely that Tennessee QB Joey Aguilar will be granted an additional year of eligibility, sources tell @CBSSports. Threw for 3,565 yards this season at Tennessee," Matt Zenitz reported .

While Aguilar may not get another year, there are still a few top Quarterbacks to look at that are solid options.

George MacIntyre

Tennessee quarterback George MacIntyre (15) before a college football game between Tennessee and Arkansas at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tennessee on Oct. 11, 2025. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

MacIntyre grew up in a football family with multiple people in his family who are coaches. MacIntyre has shown incredible talent and will only continue to grow. He will be entering his second season with the Vols, but will still be a freshman thanks to the redshirt option that is given to those who compete in four games or fewer in the regular season.

Here is more information on the talented QB, according to UTSports.com. when discussing his career thus far.

“Outstanding four-star in-state quarterback and leader who comes from a successful football family ... Enrolled at Tennessee in January 2025 and participated in spring practice ... Consensus four-star prospect by all services ... Played in two career games, Played in two regular season games as a freshman, completing 7-of-9 passes for 69 yards ... Saw action in Homecoming victory over New Mexico State (11/15), completing one pass for 17 yards ... Made his collegiate debut in the home opener vs. ETSU (9/6), completing 6-of-7 passes for 52 yards and engineering a scoring drive in the fourth quarter,” Quoted by utsports.com

Faizon Brandon

Incoming five-star quarterback Faizon Brandon at East Tennessee Children's Hospital in Knoxville on Dec. 19, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brandon has an incredible high school background, which helps secure him a high ranking. He finished ranked as the No. 2 player in the country ahead of his first bit of action in Tennessee orange. The North Carolina native is young, but uber-talented. He is joining the Vols from the state of North Carolina. The last QB to play for the Vols from that state was Hendon Hooker, who many believe is a top name to come through the program.

Here is his accomplishments listed by Andrew Ivins .

2025: Named 'Alpha Dog' of the National Combine by 247Sports in January.

2024: Gatorade and MaxPreps Player of the Year in North Carolina. Led Grimsley to a perfect 16-0 record and a 4A state title. Completed 165 of 214 passes for (77.1%) for 2,814 yards with 35 TDs and 2 INTs. Also ran for 625 yards and 9 TDs while averaging 8.0 YPC.

2023: Posted a 13-1 record as a first-year starter, leading Grimsley to the quarterfinals of North Carolina’s 4A playoffs. Completed 191 of 277 passes (69%) for 3,026 yards with 36 TDs and 3 INTs. Also ran for 528 yards and 9 TDs while averaging 6.2 YPC.

2022: As a freshman, backed up senior Ryan Stephens, who ended up walking on at ECU. Appeared in 9 games, throwing for 534 yards with 8 TDs and 4 INTs. Also ran for 108 yards and 3 TDs.

Transfer Portal

ASU Sun Devils quarterback Sam Leavitt (10) warms up before the game against the Houston Cougars at Mountain America Stadium in Tempe on Oct. 25, 2025. | Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The Tennessee program could be looking for a new starter in the transfer portal. The top option is Sam Leavitt. Leavitt is entering his Redshirt-Junior year, transferring out of Arizona State, and is currently ranked as the top player in the portal.

Here is some more background information on Leavitt reported by thesundevils.com . Note that there hasn’t been a 2025 bio added, but Leavitt suffered a season-ending injury that sidelined him for the remainder of the season, and he is currently still recovering from this.

2024 Redshirt Freshman

• The nation’s second-highest graded freshman player (true or redshirt with 400 snaps) on either side of the football by PFF (88.9), behind only Ohio State receiver Jeremiah Smith (89.8).



• Had eight passes for 50+ yards, most in Big 12 and tied for second most in the FBS for the season, only ASU player this century to have more in one season was Jayden Daniels in 2019.



• Among players with at least 300 dropbacks, Leavitt tied for third in the FBS with just five turnover-worthy throws on the season, according to Pro Football Focus.



• He had his first career 300+ yard game against Oklahoma State, finishing 20-of-29 for 304 yards and three touchdowns with no picks.

Michigan State/High School (Prior to Arizona State)

"Rated a three-star transfer product and a Top-25 quarterback transfer by 247Sports and also a three-star transfer prospect by Rivals."

"Rated a four-star prospect out of high school by On3 and 247Sports and a three-star prospect by ESPN and Rivals… Ranked the No. 1 overall player in the state of Oregon in the Class of 2023 by On3 . . . ranked one of the best quarterbacks in the nation by On3 (No. 7), 247Sports (No. 17), ESPN (No. 20) and Rivals (No. 29) . . . consensus No. 1 quarterback in the state of Oregon (On3, ESPN, 247Sports, Rivals) . . . listed among the top 100 overall prospects in the country by On3 (No. 76). Finished his high school career with 82 touchdown passes. As a senior, passed for 3,184 yards and 36 touchdowns on 170-of-244 passing (.697) while rushing for 693 yards and eight TDs."

While Aguilar might not get another year of eligibility, there are still other QBs to look at and be excited for that have done very well thus far and will only continue to grow in talent and abilities.

