Tennessee Football DL Daevin Hobbs Reflects on Win Over Florida
The Tennessee Volunteers went to The Swamp as a 7-3, 3-3 prepared to battle with the Florida Gators.
After a 60-minute contest, the Vols would leave Ben Hill Griffin Stadium victorious, moving the season records to 8-3, 4-3.
This win does a lot for the overall program. Despite any narratives that may be spun, if anything this game helps remove the mental block for the Volunteers program.
This was the first Tennessee win in Gainesville since 2003.
Using 2003 as the measuring stick so to speak, the Vols are 6-17 against Florida and that is with counting 2003.
After collecting 3-tackles, 2-assist, 1-solo, and a sack, Tennessee defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs met with the media.
Most Complete Game of the Season
"I mean, yeah, I feel like all three levels of the game, we played good. Uh, we came out there since this (last) Monday, Coach Heup (Josh Heupel) has been preaching like we got to stay on top of it no matter what's going on. So, we stayed all locked in and then a good week of prep that led to this," Hobbs said.
Opening Drive on Offense Impact on Defense
"I mean, whenever the offense do good, as a defense, we always get energizedoff that. We feed off each other's energy. Uh, seeing them putting them first points up, you know, got us going, got us the momentum that we needed, and we just took advantage of it," Hobbs explained.
Leading into the next question, a reporter joked about Hobbs not being born the last time the Vols won in Gainesville, to which he admitted his year of birth is 2004. Keep in mind that Hobbs is a junior, so a big portion of this Volunteers team was in fact, not born the last time Tennessee beat Florida in The Swamp.
What Does the Rare Win in Gainesville Mean
"Oh man, it feels good. Uh, we've been talking about this since my freshman year, here. We came down here and we know how that game went, but coming down this week, uh getting the win in The Swamp, man. It feels good to win down here. All of those years that we went winless, but now we got it. So, a new trajectory for our program, you know. So, we got to keep building off of this," Hobbs said.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Tennessee football defensive lineman Daevin Hobbs said following the win in The Swamp.
Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media