Everything Josh Heupel Said After Tennessee Football Handled Florida in The Swamp
The Tennessee Volunteers went to The Swamp as a 7-3, 3-3 prepared to battle with the Florida Gators.
After a 60-minute contest, the Vols would leave Ben Hill Griffin Stadium victorious, moving the season records to 8-3, 4-3.
This win does a lot for the overall program. Despite any narratives that may be spun, if anything this game helps remove the mental block for the Volunteers program.
This was the first Tennessee win in Gainesville since 2003.
Using 2003 as the measuring stick so to speak, the Vols are 6-17 against Florida and that is with counting 2003.
Tennessee's head coach Josh Heupel would me with the media following the iconic win that ended the streak of Ben Hill Griffin.
Josh Heupel's Opening Statement
“Proud of our football team and the way that they prepared, practiced, and came ready to play early in the football game. Really, all three phases. Uh, competed hard and played smart football early. We talked about this game being a game of physicality and thought we won the line of scrimmage, uh, early and for the most part during the course of the football game. Um, you know, started fast. Second half offensively, just kind of messed it up a couple of times. Got behind the chains on the first drive. Second one, throwing an incompletion, behind it and end up missing a field goal. But good drive to finish it. Defense, gives up the one big play on the wheel route. Want to finish better than that, but a good win. A lot was made before we came down here about the streak. I'm proud of our guys' preparation to give themselves a chance to come down here and win. So, a good night for Tennessee," Heupel said.
Locker Room Scene Post-Game
“This one mattered to them. It was a lot of fun inside of that locker room. It was important to them. They understood the history of this rivalry. We’ve talked about that. And it was fun to see them enjoy this moment and have a lot of fun together in the locker room. It was cool, Heupel explained.
Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Josh Heupel said after leaving The Swamp.
• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE
Follow Our Staff:
- Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_
- Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden
- Follow Shayne Pickering on Twitter: @Shaynep_media