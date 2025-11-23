Volunteer Country

Everything Josh Heupel Said After Tennessee Football Handled Florida in The Swamp

Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel addresses the media.

Dale Dowden

Nov 22, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
Nov 22, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Tennessee Volunteers went to The Swamp as a 7-3, 3-3 prepared to battle with the Florida Gators.

After a 60-minute contest, the Vols would leave Ben Hill Griffin Stadium victorious, moving the season records to 8-3, 4-3.

This win does a lot for the overall program. Despite any narratives that may be spun, if anything this game helps remove the mental block for the Volunteers program.

This was the first Tennessee win in Gainesville since 2003.

Using 2003 as the measuring stick so to speak, the Vols are 6-17 against Florida and that is with counting 2003.

Tennessee's head coach Josh Heupel would me with the media following the iconic win that ended the streak of Ben Hill Griffin.

Josh Heupel's Opening Statement

Josh Heupe
Nov 22, 2025; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel against the Florida Gators during the second half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

“Proud of our football team and the way that they prepared, practiced, and came ready to play early in the football game. Really, all three phases. Uh, competed hard and played smart football early. We talked about this game being a game of physicality and thought we won the line of scrimmage, uh, early and for the most part during the course of the football game. Um, you know, started fast. Second half offensively, just kind of messed it up a couple of times. Got behind the chains on the first drive. Second one, throwing an incompletion, behind it and end up missing a field goal. But good drive to finish it. Defense, gives up the one big play on the wheel route. Want to finish better than that, but a good win. A lot was made before we came down here about the streak. I'm proud of our guys' preparation to give themselves a chance to come down here and win. So, a good night for Tennessee," Heupel said.

Locker Room Scene Post-Game

“This one mattered to them. It was a lot of fun inside of that locker room. It was important to them. They understood the history of this rivalry. We’ve talked about that. And it was fun to see them enjoy this moment and have a lot of fun together in the locker room. It was cool, Heupel explained.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Josh Heupel said after leaving The Swamp.

• Follow us on X HERE
• Follow us on Facebook HERE
• Follow us on Instagram HERE
• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

More Vols News

feed

Published
Dale Dowden
DALE DOWDEN

Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019. From 2020-2022, Dale was with the Tennessee site at SI, before taking the Lead Recruiting role for VolReport on Rivals from 2023-2025.

Home/Football