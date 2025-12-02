Tennessee Football EDGE Announces Transfer Portal Decision
The Tennessee Volunteers and the rest of the nation are battling adversity as players are beginning to announce their plans to enter the transfer portal. The transfer portal completely tears some teams apart, including the Tennessee roster last year.
The Tennessee program lost nearly 40 players to the transfer portal last year, which resulted in many young guys seeing the field this season. The Vols have already started to see some of their players enter the transfer portal. One of the players announced that he will be entering the transfer portal on Monday. That player is Kellen Lindstrom. Lindstrom is one of the players who was a highlight in the 2023 class, even though he wasn't a top name on the list. He is a guy who spent two years with the Tennessee Volunteers before announcing his transfer portal decision. That being as he is someone who came from the state of Missouri and was one of their top EDGE guys in the state.
Lindstrom has the chance to be great, but he believes that if he hits new heights, it won't be in Tennessee orange. It will instead be with a new team, which he will be hunting for while in the transfer portal.
Lindstrom didn't see much action in this season, as he is a redshirt-freshman and only recorded tackles in one game. That game was later in the season, as he recorded two tackles against New Mexico State. This is a game that the Vols won, and won convincingly. Tennessee has deep rooms with the defensive linemen and the EDGE rushers, which makes this even tougher for all the players to be able to get on the field. It is also worth noting that bringing in the best of the best also makes these things even more difficult.
Tennessee will lose more than just Lindstrom, as they also lost a defensive lineman with him. They lost former JUCO star Jamal Wallace. Wallace is another guy who has seen limited action, but will have the chance to go somewhere and make an impact at his next destination. The Tennessee Vols will need to bring some players in during the portal as well, but the majority of their guys that they get will likely be older guys, as they have a roster full of young talent.
