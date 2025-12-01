Tennessee Football DL Announces Plans to Enter NCAA Transfer Portal
The Tennessee Volunteers\ and the rest of the nation are set to begin seeing some of their players announce that they will be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal. Some of the players that the Tennessee program and the rest of the NCAA teams will be stars, but they will also see a lot of players that were more rotational-based enter the transfer portal for many different reasons.
The Vols have a lot going for them in the next season, but things can change in a matter of minutes with the transfer portal. The Vols saw one of their players announce that he is planning to enter the transfer portal, which is something that many were expecting to come sooner than it did. Not even with the specific player, but with the fact that they had someone announce they would enter the transfer portal.
The player who is intending on entering the transfer portal is former JUCO pickup Jamal Wallace. Wallace spent most of his time at Tennessee as a rotational guy on the defensive line, and because of that the Tennessee Volunteers have been able to be extremely deep with the position group. Wallace made the announcement on his personal Instagram with a message to go with it.
"I WANNA START OFF BY THANKING GOD FOR GETTING ME AN OPPORTUNITY TO PLAY AT TENNESSEE. I ALSO WANNA THANK MY AUNTIE & UNCLE FOR BELIEVING IN ME. THAT'S ALL I ASKED FOR FROM THEM. WITH THAT BEING SAID, I HAVE ENTERED MY NAME IN THE TRANSFER PORTAL. I AM VERY GRATEFUL TO BE ABLE TO SAY I'M A VFL. TENNESSEE FANS THANK YOU FOR ACCEPTING ME WITH OPEN ARMS."
Wallace has been one of the players that many held out hopes for, but he is now the second player to enter the transfer portal for the Tennessee Volunteers. The first player to announce they were entering the portal for the Vols is Boo Carter. Carter is a former defensive back who announced that he was entering the transfer portal the day after the Oklahoma game. This was one of the expected entrys, while a guy like Wallace wasn't exactly expected. While thsi wasn't expected the decision he made seems to be fair, as he will now likely join a team that he will be a starter for come next season.
