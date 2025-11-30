Multiple Former Tennessee Football Coaches Make MAJOR Headlines Sunday
The nation has been put on notice during the coaching carousel that has been taking place and taking the headlines by storm throughput Sunday. The Tennessee Volunteers haven't had any of their current coaches leave their staff at this time, but they have seen a good bit of former coaches make some moves, and reported to be making some moves that has caught the nation off guard, but some are very excited for these coaches to make some waves at their newest destintaion.
Here are two coaches that have been in the headlines, and why that is the case.
Alex Golesh
Golesh is one of the better coaches at the G5 level, and he has led the USF Bulls to a remarkable season. He is someone who has been a mastermind coach when it comes to offense, and one could argue that he is the top offensive coach as of recently. Of course, when you have a guy like Josh Heupel in the mix, then you know it will always be a debate. The former Tennessee OC has been loved ever since he left, and he is now set for one of the biggest changes of his career, as he will be accepting an even bigger job than the one before, which lands him in the SEC. Golesh accepted the job to become the next Auburn Tigers head football coach. This is absolutely one of the better coaching grabs by a team at this point.
Golesh is someone who will bring the best out of Auburn, especially with the weapons that he has. If he can keep players like Deuce Knight on staff, then the sky is the limit for the former Tennessee assistant.
Lane Kiffin
Kiffin will always be in these conversations, but maybe not for long after he struck a new deal that is game-changing. He struck a deal with the LSU Tigers and is set to become their new head football coach. Kiffin has spent his time coaching multiple teams. This includes the Tennessee Vols, whom he coached for a single season after he left for an opening with the USC Trojans. Kiffin becoming the coach for the Tigers makes them as dangerous as they were with some of their all-time greats. Kiffin is quickly becoming one of the better coaches in modern history and is someone who is also in the conversation as one of the best, if not the best, current offensive-minded coaches.