Pair of Tennessee Edge Rushers Make SI99

The final SI99 rankings have been released, and Tennessee has six signees on the list. The Volunteers are among the most well-represented groups, and their top players reflect where this program is going.

Recruiting premier edge rushers is the standard for a marquee program. While defensive ends are vital players to a strong defensive front, history tells us that most elite pass-rushers do their work off the edge.

Tennessee signed two excellent ones in the 2023 class. Chandavian Bradley and Caleb Herring were All-Americans and had already signed their letters of intent to play in Knoxville.

SI All-American was quite impressed with the two athletic specimens. Herring came in at No. 67, while Bradley was slotted at No. 83.

Both bring their own unique things to the table. Herring is a slim 6-5.5, 205 lbs. edge, something that may cause fans concern. However, his power, length, and intelligence enable him to win despite his smaller stature.

Meanwhile, Bradley brings a slightly smaller profile with excellent bend. He already knows how to attack a tackle's leverage and exploit deficiencies in their feet. Bradley routinely captures the corner and explodes toward the quarterback.

The duo may need some work in run defense. Young edge rushers can struggle to convert pass-to-run; you must maintain gap integrity while working upfield. Otherwise, opposing offenses will attack you with outside zone all night.

Head coach Josh Heupel has been labeled as an offensive mastermind. While that may be true, a common misconception is that he isn't committed to furthering the defensive standard in Knoxville.

Heupel did a strong job pulling in premier defensive talent in the 2023 cycle; these two are great examples. They are high-character individuals that noted the family environment at Tennessee.

The fact that they are impressive football players is a bonus. They should raise the floor of the edge room immediately, as Bradley and Herring love to compete and will do everything in their power to garner early snaps.

You Might Also Like:

Join the community:

Follow Evan Crowell on Twitter: @EvanVCrowell

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top right-hand corner of the page. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @VolunteerCountry & follow us on Twitter at @VCountryFN.