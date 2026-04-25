Tennessee Football EDGE Tyre West Gets Selected in the NFL Draft

The Tennessee Volunteers are one of the more popular teams in the NFL Draft, as they have been one of the teams with multiple selections to this point. Players like Jermod McCoy, Chris Brazzell II, and Colton Hood are off the board. Tyre West was one of the Vols who was selected, as he was selected by the Detroit Lions with pick No. 222.

West is one of the better players from the Tennessee program, and is a star when it comes to production in limited minutes. He has one of the better pass-rushing ratings in the draft class, but didn't play that much, which was something that haunted him in the draft cycle. It still didn't keep him from being drafted in the NFL. He is a guy you can count on to be one of the better players in limited minutes.

"West’s snap and start counts are unusually low for a draftable prospect. He has the bone thickness of an interior defender, but a chunk of his collegiate reps came at 5-technique and even-front defensive end. He’s a solid athlete with good quickness but below-average hand usage. He appears capable of sinking and anchoring but will be tested against interior double teams on the next level. West’s ability to pressure the pocket could earn him an opportunity at the next level," Zierlein said.