Tennessee Football Extends Multiple Assistants

The Tennessee Volunteers have done a great job when it comes to the offensive side of the football, as they made some strides in this most recent season. This was also after the departures that they had on the offensive side of the football during the transfer portal.

The Vols had the chance to prove themselves on the offense this season, and they did just that. The Vols did a good job on offense, and not as much on defense. This led to many different opinions of what would happen with the staff, and the decisions have been made. The Vols have officially extended two of their offensive assistants. Those two assistants are two of the best on the staff. They extended Joey Halzle (offensive coordinator) and Kelsey Pope (wide receivers coach). Here is the information.

Joey Halzle and Kelsey Pope Extended

Tennessee wide receivers coach Kelsey Pope during the first day of Tennessee football practice at Anderson Training Facility in Knoxville, Tenn. on Monday, Aug. 1, 2022. Kns Tennessee Football Practice | Calvin Mattheis/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

"Tennessee has signed OC Joey Halzle and WR coach Kelsey Pope to new two-year deals. Pope is adding pass game coordinator to his duties. He received interest from several other SEC schools. Halzle will make $1.45 million annually, and Pope $825,000 in 2026 and $850,000 in 2027," Chris Low stated when making a post on his X account.

This is good news for the offensive side of the football, but what about the defensive side? The same reporter believes the Tennessee staff will see some changes after the newest change to the staff with Jim Knowles becoming the defensive coordinator.

Here is what was said.

“I think one of the things that was appealing to Jim to come here is that he’s going to get/make a couple of hires,” Low stated on the Josh and Swain show . “He’s been told he’s going to get a couple of hires….I’ve told you guys for a couple of weeks, and a lot of people doubted it, not because I said it, but I've told you guys for a couple weeks that there were going to be changes on Heupel’s staff. And I felt confident in that all along. And I don’t think this changes with Tim Banks leaving and Jim coming in. I think there will be more. And I think that was a part of the whole deal in him coming. I don’t blame any coordinator. When you go into a situation, to want to have the latitude to bring in a couple of your guys. It just makes sense.”

