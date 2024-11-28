Tennessee Football: Five Players To Be Thankful For
Tennessee football has many players to be thankful for this Thanksgiving. Here are five players that Tennessee fans should be thankful for.
Tennessee has many players to be thankful for on this fine Thanksgiving Thursday. With Tennessee entering their final regular season game with a 9-2 record they will look to finish 10-2 for the second time in three seasons in terms of regular season.
Here are five players Tennessee fans need to be thankful for this Thanksgiving.
Jermod McCoy (CB)
McCoy has come in and disrupted plenty of offenses this season being one of the highest-rated SEC DBs. McCoy transferred in from Oregon State and has been the best cornerback in terms of longevity and production. He will be returning to the Vols next season with NFL scouts looking at his film as the first-round talent looks for a bigger season than this.
Joshua Josephs (EDGE)
Josephs has taken a step up this season with tons of production. He has been the counter part of James Pearce Jr. Josephs doesn’t have the most flashy stats but does stick out in one category. That category being forced fumbles as he has forced three this season. Josephs has started to rise up the draft boards as the draft eligible edge rusher could enter the draft but likely won’t.
Dylan Sampson (RB)
Sampson is without a doubt the best running back in the SEC leading the conference in touchdowns with 22 this season. He will be a top 10 finalist for the Heisman Trophy and will be the second player in three seasons to do so following behind Hendon Hooker two seasons ago. Sampson’s legendary year leaves his future with the Vols in question as the NFL is knocking on the door but as for this season, Sampson has been elite.
Dont’e Thornton Jr. (WR)
Thornton is in his best college season currently as he leads the receiving category with over 500 yards and four touchdowns. This will be his final season as a Volunteer but one thing that is for certain, the Vols received Thornton’s all this season.
Nico Iamaleava (QB)
No matter someone’s opinion, one thing that does not lie is stats. Iamaleava is putting up an electric season at QB as a freshman. He continues to look better every single week which has his potential and ceiling sky high. Iamaleava is a red-shirt freshman and will be back with the Vols next season leading Tennessee to what fans hope is the promised land.
