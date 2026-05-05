What to Expect From Tennessee Wide Receiver Travis Smith Jr. in a Loaded Room

The Tennessee Volunteers have many returning players, including a ton of talent in the wide receiver room, which will be paired with some new additions that could make up for one of the greatest rooms in college football.

What to Know About Travis Smith Jr.

Tennessee wide receiver Travis Smith Jr. (1) catches the ball during warm-ups at the 2025 Music City Bowl at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., on Dec. 30, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Travis Smith Jr. is just one of the players who will be competing for a starting job for the remainder of the offseason, as he is a player with plenty of potential to succeed in his second season with the Tennessee program. He will be paired with Radarious Jackson, Tristen "TK" Keys, Joakim Dodson, Ian Duarte, and Tyreek King for the starting spot, but it has seemingly been more of a three-person race. The three who have been in the race the most have been Jackson, Smith Jr., and Keys.

Regardless of what the outcome is from that race, it is likely that the Vols will have a solid rotation, considering their wide receiver room is too deep to just play three wide receivers. At a minimum, the top five wide receivers should be playing a solid amount of reps in 2026, which will be something worth paying attention to, as wide receivers coach Kelse Pope looks to manage things to the best of his ability.

Smith Jr. brings a great deal of physicality, but is one of the more electric players with the ball in his hands. He was hurt for part of last season, and has been one of the wide receivers with the most potential when he is on the field. Smith Jr. has a great catch radius and is one of the more gifted players on the team when it comes to bringing the ball in.

It is safe to say that fans should be excited for the future, and this season in specific, as he is likely to improve in every area of his game now that he is likely to get more reps. Smith Jr. could be very good for the Vols because he is someone who can play on both the outside and the inside, which allows him to see the field before some of the other receivers behind him on the depth chart. Smith Jr's contribution should come with more playing time and the chance of being a starter regardless.

He is one of the wide receivers who has transformed his frame the most and is bound to have a huge season in 2026. Make sure to keep an eye on Smith Jr., as he looks to progress in one of the Vols' best wide receiver rooms in recent memory.