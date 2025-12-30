Tennessee Football HC Josh Heupel Speaks at Music City Bowl Press Conference

The Music City Bowl held it's press conference on Monday afternoon in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Tennessee football program was represented by three coaches during Monday's press conference, including the head coach.

The Vols' head coach Josh Heupel met with the press to preview the bowl match-up with Illinois.

Opening Statement

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel during the NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

“Want to thank Scott Ramsey and the entire Music City Bowl staff. Um, they’ve done a great job of hosting. Uh, it’s our second time here, continues to get better, but they’ve done a great job creating an experience for our entire program, our players with events throughout the course of the week, and have done a great job of taking care of our families as well. Really excited that we have an opportunity to play in this game. Great month of preparation and get a chance to go out and play a really good opponent in Illinois. (I) Got great respect for Coach Bielema, what he’s done at Illinois, but really throughout his entire coaching career. Tough, smart, physical football team, and looking forward to going out and competing with our guys tomorrow in Nissan Stadium. A great venue for us to play and get a chance to do it in front of our home state and looking forward to seeing the right shade of orange out there in big numbers tomorrow. So, I’ll open it up for some questions," Heupel said.

Coach William Inge During Bowl Prep

Tennessee linebackers coach William Inge | Tennessee Athletics

“Yeah, Coach Inge, our entire defensive staff have done a great job. Um, you know, when we first got back on the field, slowly introducing the game plan. But meat and potatoes, things that guys have had experiences in and have great command but subtle tweaks and bring in some things that maybe he’s done in his past at Washington or other places for this preparation. I think we’ve really grown throughout the course of the month and what our expectations are for this ball game. Understanding the opponent, situational football and getting dialed into the details of the game plan," Heupel explained.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything Tennessee football head coach Josh Heupel said during the Music City Bowl press conference ahead of the clash with Illinois.

