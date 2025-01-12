Tennessee Football Incoming Freshmen Poised to Make an Immediate Impact in 2025 Season
Tennessee football has the 11th-best class in the nation according to 247sports. Which of these freshman will make an immediate impact for the Volunteers?
David Sanders Jr. is the obvious answer to this question. The five-star offensive tackle from Charlotte, North Carolina is ranked as the fifth-best player in the country according to the 247 sports composite. He will be joining an offensive line unit losing three of their starters. Whether he starts on day one will be up to his performance in camp, but based on talent alone Sanders Jr. will immediately add depth to the unit. Sanders is already on campus and participated in the practice leading up to the matchup with Ohio State.
Isaiah Campbell and Mariyon Dye are four-star defensive linemen who will certainly add depth to the defensive front and will likely have the opportunity to play some snaps due to how the Volunteers rotate that unit. Campbell is ranked 33rd nationally and Dye is the 12th-best defensive lineman in the country according to 247Sports.
With the running back room losing SEC offensive player of the year Dylan Sampson along with the subtraction of Cameron Seldon and Khalifa Keith due to the transfer portal the running back room is wide open. This could provide an opportunity for three-stars Daune Morris and Justin Baker to earn some carries and make an impact early in 2025.
Da’Saahn Brame, a four-star tight end from Derby, Kansas could replace the production from TE, Holden Staes who transferred to Indiana. Brame was ranked as the fifth-best tight end in the 2025 class according to 247Sports.
