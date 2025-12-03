Carter Gooden Signs With Tennessee Football Following Flip From UCLA Bruins

It is Early Signing Day, and the Tennessee Volunteers have one of the better programs when it comes to being in a good position on Early Signing Day, as the Tennessee Vols have the chance to finish as a top-7 class in the 2026 recruiting class. The Tennessee Vols have been one of the better teams thus far throughout the first of three days. They landed one of the many talented prospects that were on their board, as they flipped arguably the top target on their board.

The Tennessee Volunteers went into the state of Massachusetts and have flipped arguably the best prospect in that state, as well as defeating the Vanderbilt Commodores, and the team he was committed to for his commitment. That team is UCLA, which is the team he was committed to since before the season kicked off.

BIO

Carter Gooden on his Tennessee Volunteers official visit | Carter Gooden

• Name: Carter Gooden



• School: Tabor Academy (Marion, Massachusetts)



• Position: EDGE/DL



• Measurements: 6'4, 260-pounds



• Star Rating: Four-star

Gooden is a flexible athlete on the defensive line, as he has great traits off the edge, but the size to be able to slide in on the interior of the defensive line as a tackle. Likely a guy that will be used in many different ways, which is why the talented prospect was recruited by others as heavily as he was. The newest Vols commit has made a name for himself, and has even been referred to as the "most underrated prospect in the nation" by some national analysts. It is safe to say that he is a huge addition for any team and will bring a new/unique flavor to the program he is joining.

Tennessee Recruiting History

Smokey the mascot plays with a young fan's hat at the Vol Walk before a NCAA football game between Tennessee and Vanderbilt at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., on Nov. 29, 2025. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

• Offer Date: October 16th, 2025



• Official Visit Date: November 28th, 2025



• Commitment Date: December 3rd, 2025

The Tennessee Vols are one happy camper due to this addition, and he joins a lengthy list of talented players up front. He is one of the better defensive linemen and is one of the better EDGEs as well. he has the chance to see the field earlier in his career, and is a guy that many have high hopes for. He is one of the higher-rated guys in the class, and for them to make this official late in the cycle is huge for the Vols, who always find ways to make a major splash on signing day(s). This backs up the claim that they are one of the better Signing Day teams.

More Vols News