Tennessee Football Lands Tulane Transfer EDGE Jordan Norman

Tennessee football has landed another defensive player from the transfer portal.

The news broke Monday evening that former Tulane EDGE Jordan Norman had committed to the Vols. This marks the 10th addition that Tennessee had welcomed to the roster.

Jim Knowles will be thrilled as this is the 7th defensive player to commit to the Vols, and the 2nd EDGE overall.



Tennessee landed Chaz Coleman from Penn State, the number one EDGE overall in the portal. Coleman played for Knowles at Penn State.

Norman had a solid season at Tulane totaling 28 tackles and producing six sacks during the season. The defensive transfer will have two years of eligibility when he arrives on Rocky Top.

Measuring in at 6-foot-4, 260-pounds the newly added defender brings a body type that Jim Knowles prefers at the position.



Knowles has always seemed to have a slight favoritism to the bigger bodied guys when playing EDGE. Of course, he likes athleticism, but there is no substitute for have a physically imposing body that can truly set an edge of the defense.

The duo of Coleman and Norman will be an interesting tandem to watch as Jim Knowles lays the basic foundation of what he wants to do in the process or remodeling the defense to his liking.



Although the Vols may struggle a bit defensively as Knowles transitions the defense, it may not take long to adapt and be successful with the pieces that are landing.



It is looking as if Tennessee plans to be girthy and strong up front as the second and third level of the defense swarms around being disruptive and causing havoc.

The ironic part is, is that Tulane has been generous to Tennessee in the past via the transfer portal.

Now heading to the NFL, former Vol WR Chris Brazzell II made his way to Knoxville by way of the portal as he left Tulane.



In a slightly limited role last year, Brazzell finished with 29-receptions, 333-yards, and 2-touchdowns.



The next season (2025) the talented pass catcher ended the year with 62-receptions, 1,017-yards, 9-touchdowns. More than doubling each stat from the previous season.



It definitely seems as though Tennessee has a way to bring out the best in former Tulane players. Vol Nation and Norman are hoping to go 2-for-2.

Follow Our Social Media Pages and YouTube

• Follow us on X HERE

• Follow us on Facebook HERE

• Follow us on Instagram HERE

• Subscribe to our YouTube Channel HERE

Follow Our Staff:

Follow Caleb Sisk on Twitter: @CalebSisk_

Follow Dale Dowden on Twitter: @Dale_Dowden

More Vols News