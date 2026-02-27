High Upside 2028 Offensive Lineman Reacts to Volunteers Offer

Tennessee’s 2026 class checked a lot of boxes for them. The Volunteers landed two five stars (per Rivals Industry rankings), one of which is the potential future at the quarterback position in Faizon Brandon. They also landed some of the best players in the state of Tennessee, like Joel Wyatt, Gabriel Osenda, Kamari Blair, and more. By the end of the recruiting cycle, Tennessee had one of the best recruiting classes in the entire country.

However, with it being past signing day, the Volunteers can now look towards the 2027 and the 2028 classes. Tennessee has locked in commitments from four players in the 2027 class, and it is beginning to target some of the best 2028 prospects. Offers have gone out to some of the top players in the country, and those players are ready to know more about Rocky Top.

Verkerk Talks Volunteers and More

Keenon Verkerk on Instagram

Keenon Verkerk is an offensive lineman prospect from Dallas, Georgia, and plays at East Paulding High School.

Verkerk received an offer from Tennessee a few days ago to add to an already impressive list of offers, including schools like UGA, Auburn, Kentucky, and more. After he received the offer, he spoke with Vols on SI to discuss the Volunteers.

“I was excited and very grateful for the opportunity,” he mentioned about the offer. He continued on, “I would like to learn about how Tennessee structures their program, what kind of offensive linemen coaching they have, and what their goal is for each athlete outside of football.”

Verkerk is looking to get up to Knoxville soon, but has not set a visit set.

He also gave some fun facts about himself that he wants Volunteers fans to know.

“I’m a great guy who is funny and I love to fish in my free time.”

Verkerk is not your average 10th grader. He stands in at 6-foot-9 and weighs in at 325 pounds! When watching his tape, he looks like a man amongst boys with his size difference in comparison to the other players on the field.

To put his size into perspective, as a sophomore in high school, he is listed as being taller than any player on Tennessee’s roster from last season (the tallest player was Jeremias Heard who was listed as 6-foot-8)! Also, he would come as one of the heaviest players on the team, even more than some starting offensive linemen.