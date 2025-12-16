Tennessee Football OL David Sanders Jr. Talks Ahead of Music City Bowl

Four Tennessee football players were selected and made available to the press ahead of the Music City Bowl. The Vols will be the SEC representative for the game, while Illinois will carry the Big 10 banner.

These conference vs. conference games fuel the chatter during the off-season as fan bases love to use the outcomes for bragging rights.

Tennessee's freshman offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. was one of the four team members to be selected to address the media.

Sanders Jr. was one of the prize lands from the 2025 recruiting cycle. The former five-star recruit made it on campus early and began working. Glen Elarbee and company helped ease the big freshmen into the college life and it paid off.



The true freshman was anticipated to start week 1, but injuries would sideline the talented tackle. Later in the season, Sanders Jr. was cleared to play, and the rest is history.

Summarize Freshman Season

Tennessee offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) lines up during a college football game between Tennessee and Mississippi State at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Sept. 27, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"Um, I think my freshman year, um, I don't even know if I could describe it in one word, but I just had an amazing experience. Just getting to like, to go from a recruit to a player was a big difference. You know, being able to run out there against Mississippi State, Arkansas, you know, Oklahoma (dark mode). Just having each and every one of those experiences each and every week was something that I just, you know, took in every moment. You know, as a freshman, you know, you're really excited, a lot of emotions. You know, I'd be in the hotel Friday night, just in the bathroom, just using the bathroom all night. You know, just so nervous for the game, but going out there on Saturday, just excited to play," Sanders Jr. explained.

Nerves Before Starkville

Oct 25, 2025; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Tennessee Volunteers offensive lineman David Sanders Jr. (70) celebrates with wide receiver Mike Matthews (4) after Matthews scores a touchdown during the third quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Jordan Prather-Imagn Images | Jordan Prather-Imagn Images

"Yeah, I ain't going to lie, when I went in the Mississippi State game, I did not think I was going to play that game because I just had got cleared like that Tuesday or Wednesday to play and so I only had one or two practices under my belt. Coach was like, "We'll get you in the rotation if we can." Like, um, but so when we got to the fourth quarter, I'm like, "Ah, I'm probably not going to play." And then you know, freak accident happened. So, I was just ready for my moment," Sanders Jr. said.

Click HERE to watch and listen to everything David Sanders Jr. said during his media availability.

