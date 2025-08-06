Tennessee Vols Freshman David Sanders Has Shown 'Unreal' Development
Tennessee Volunteers true freshman David Sanders has shown 'unreal' development.
The Tennessee Volunteers are well into fall camp at this point, and a true freshman appears to be emerging as a future star for the program.
Offensive line coach Glen Elarbee met with the media on Tuesday, and he was asked about true freshman David Sanders, and the remarks Elarbee made should have Volunteer fans very excited.
“The guy has done an incredible job of putting on weight and getting to a place where he can function here in the SEC,” Elarbee said.
It's one thing to get your body prepared for playing in the SEC but it's another to be preparing like an SEC veteran before you even play your first snap of college football.
“Mentally,” Elarbee continued, “he spent as much time or more time than anybody reading, walking through, understanding there’s still way, way more to keep going.”
Sanders was a former five-star recruit and one of the top offensive linemen in the country, and it sounds like he is playing like it right now for Tennessee.
“Where he was to where he is now, unreal and credit to him,” Elarbee said. “And then just technique wise, it’s so rewarding when you see him change something on a pass set or change something in the run game, technique wise, and it works. And the light clicks and then you get to go and move on to the next thing.
