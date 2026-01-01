Tennessee Football OL Makes Transfer Portal Announcement

The Tennessee Volunteers have a lot going wrong as of Thursday, which is just two days removed from the end of their season. The Vols finished their season with one of the toughest losses that they have seen, as they finished the season with a 30-28 loss following a five-minute drive that gave the Vols everything they didn't want. The Illinois Fighting Illini won the Music City Bowl on a kick that helped the Illini make a statement against the Vols in Nashville, Tennessee.

The Tennessee Vols have done a fantastic job when it comes to developing certain players, but there are some of the younger guys who have opted to enter their names into the transfer portal, which stings for the Tennessee program, as these guys were in a position to make an impact in the starting lineup eventually. However, that is the name of the game, as the Vols have had their fair share of young talent leave them. This is something that every team will deal with, as some prospects don't want to play the waiting game, and you can't blame them.

Max Anderson Enters the Portal

Tennessee offensive lineman Max Anderson (71) on the Vol Walk ahead of the NCAA college football game against Alabama on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Knoxville. Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the players who is set to enter the transfer portal is someone who has spent some of the time competing for a starting job, which took place in the spring. He fell short, but is still a priority depth piece, and someone who would be back competing for the job come next off-season that is intact right now. That player is Max Anderson. Anderson is someone who is projected to be a long-term starter and a future NFL guy if things go well. Take a look at what 247Sports' Gabe Brooks had to say.

"Big, strong classic guard prospect with plug-and-play size and enough functional athleticism to possibly allow some roster value and position versatility."

"Good height and mass with requisite arm length for an interior spot. Experience inside and at tackle against good high school competition (Texas 5A)."

"Knows how to use his hands and consistently initiates contact. Hand placement is good and combines with lower-body drive to overwhelm many opponents."

"Adequate foot quickness to get to targets on schedule as a puller and a climber. Flashes some engaging power at times when getting to a linebacker."

"Presents a broad-bodied, heavy-anchored obstacle in pass protection. Typically plays with solid leverage and pad level consistency to aid in drive-blocking strength."

"Multi-sport experience in the form of shot put and discus participation. Shows occasional point-of-attack punch reflective of shot put ability."

"Can improve balance and body control, particularly when engaged. Owns requisite length for an IOL, but lacks ideal length if living outside. Flashes impressive strength and power but can get more consistent in heavy-handedness in the phone booth."

"Bona fide high-major offensive line prospect who fits a traditional mauling guard role quite well. Projects as a potential multi-year starter at a P5 program with a developmental ceiling beyond college."

