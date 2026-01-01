Tennessee Football Offensive Lineman Announces Plans to Enter Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have a ton of things that are starting to announce, as the Tennessee Vols are looking to make some changes, but some of the players that they have on the roster is looking for changes. They have some players on the roster who have beaten the Vols to the punch and will be entering the transfer portal.

The transfer portal is set to open on the 2nd of this month, which is on Friday. The Vols have the chance to do well with this portal cycle, but the truth is, if they don't, they will be so far behind that things will need to start changing all around instead of just certain positions. If the Vols don't have a good portal season, they will be in a bad position when facing a tough schedule in 2026.

Tennessee OL Enters the Portal

Tennessee offensive lineman coach Glen Elarbee during a Tennessee football fall practice, in Knoxville, Tenn., Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2024. | Caitie McMekin/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK

The Vols have already lost one of their top depth players on the roster, as the announcement was made on Thursday that he is planning to enter the transfer portal. That player is Bennett Warren, who was in contention to be a starter for the Vols in the Spring, but ultimately lost the job to both Jesse Perry and David Sanders to be the right tackle for the Tennessee Volunteers.

Warren is a former four-star prospect who had a great high school career and one of the better college-ready builds that the Vols have had. Warren entered the program as a 6-foot-8 frame and is someone who could've been great with the Tennessee program, but unfortunately, he was never given a chance. However, he will be a premier target for many different teams, as the Vols will look to make some moves and land some of the better players in the portal, but losing guys like Warren will do nothing but cut into the depth that is already thin.

The Vols will likely see a lot of young talent as their depth players, as they have some offensive linemen joining the roster from the high school level. One of the players who has the chance to make a big splash on this Tennessee roster is Gabriel Osenda, who may not be college-ready off the bat, but he is a guy who can very well be a solid depth piece and is younger. Warren will be one to monitor as he looks for his new home in the transfer portal.

More Vols News