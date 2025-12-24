Tennessee Football OL Plans to Enter The Transfer Portal

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of many teams that have experienced a ton of changes to both the staff and the roster this season, as they have been unable to keep some of their players and staff members, but they haven't lost too much to worry. However, it is worth noting that they have lost many players who could have been depth pieces, and it has yet to hit the official date for the portal to open, as it is slated to officially open on January 2nd and will last until January 16th.

This will be the only portal window this season, and it will be one of the more exciting timelines in college football, as the Vols will be looking to land players from all over, but they will also lose more players than the ones who have already announced their plans.

Many players have announced their plans to enter the NCAA Transfer Portal, including a player who just announced his plans late on Tuesday. This is the most recent exit from a Tennessee Vols player, and very well could be the last one before the bowl game, as the bowl game is slated to be played on December 30th against the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Music City Bowl Game (Nashville, Tennessee).

Trevor Duncan Plans to Enter the Portal

Tennessee football coach Josh Heupel during the NCAA college football game against Vanderbilt on Nov. 29, 2025, in Knoxville, Tennessee. | Angelina Alcantar/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The player who has opted to enter the transfer portal is Trevor Duncan. Duncan is an offensive tackle for the Tennessee Volunteers, who signed his NLI back in December of 2022, and is someone who has quickly become a name to pay attention to from a depth standpoint. The former Knoxville Catholic offensive tackle has been moving up the ladder from a depth standpoint, but his likelihood of starting still isn't very high, and he could find somewhere to actually start in the portal. This will get him on the field quicker, which seems to be the main reason why he would leave the Vols after multiple seasons. Here is what he had to say about his portal entry.

"I am Grateful for the opportunity to have been a part of the University of Tennessee's football program and thankful for the coaches, teammates, and staff who supported my development on and off the field. After much thought, I have decided to enter the NCAA transfer portal. I am now open to exploring new opportunities and excited to find the best fit moving forward."

More Vols News