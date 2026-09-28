Tennessee Football Player Now Out For The Season Following Injury
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Tennessee’s secondary has taken another significant hit.
Sophomore defensive back Dylan Lewis is expected to miss the remainder of the 2026 season after suffering a foot injury against Kennesaw State, according to VolQuest.
Lewis was officially listed as out in the SEC availability reports leading up to the Texas game. Multiple reports identified the injury as a foot injury sustained during Tennessee’s 42 to 9 victory over Kennesaw State on Sept. 19. Lewis was later seen wearing a walking boot.
The season-ending designation represents a change from what had been publicly confirmed before the Texas game. At that point, Lewis was ruled out against the Longhorns, but reports specifically distinguished his situation from the five Tennessee players already known to have season-ending injuries.
Lewis Had Earned a Role in Tennessee’s Defense
The loss comes just as Lewis was beginning to establish himself as a regular contributor in Tennessee’s secondary.
According to Tennessee Athletics, Lewis appeared in all three of Tennessee’s games before the injury. He played 33 defensive snaps and recorded a tackle against Furman before producing a career high three tackles in Tennessee’s 45 to 24 road victory over Georgia Tech. He added two assisted tackles against Kennesaw State before being injured.
The 6-foot, 198-pound sophomore from Atlanta appeared in five games as a true freshman in 2025, primarily contributing on special teams. He arrived at Tennessee as a consensus three-star prospect from Milton High School in Georgia and enrolled early in January 2025.
Tennessee’s Defense Depth Takes Another Hit
Lewis’ absence is especially important because Tennessee was already dealing with a major loss at safety.
Edrees Farooq suffered a season-ending injury during preseason camp, creating an opportunity for players such as Lewis to take on larger roles. Farooq started all 13 games in 2025 and recorded 76 tackles, 2 interceptions, and 4 forced fumbles.
According to Yahoo Sports, before the Texas game, Tennessee secondary coach Anthony Poindexter acknowledged that the Vols were moving pieces around as they worked to build depth in the secondary.
Lewis becoming unavailable for the remainder of the season would make that challenge even greater.
Tennessee now turns its attention to Auburn, which visits Neyland Stadium on Oct. 3. The Vols will enter that matchup looking to rebound from their first loss of the season while once again adjusting their secondary, which has been forced to deal with significant injuries early in 2026.
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Josh Greer is a sports journalist and educator from Paris, Tennessee, whose passion for sports has shaped a career spanning coaching, higher education, and sports media. Before entering journalism, Greer spent time as a Tennessee high school football coach and was part of two state championship-winning teams. His passion for sports eventually led him to higher education, where he spent more than a decade teaching sport management and providing students with hands-on experiences at major sporting events, including national championships, Super Bowls, and NFL Drafts. Greer brings a unique combination of coaching, teaching, and sports industry experience to his journalism. He takes pride in covering the stories, people, and trends shaping sports, with a particular interest in collegiate athletics.Follow JSGreer731