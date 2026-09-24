Nathan Robinson's Injury Status vs. Texas Football

The Tennessee Volunteers could be without one of their starting defensive linemen when they face Arch Manning and the Texas Longhorns on Saturday.

Tennessee is preparing for one of its biggest matchups of the young season, but the Volunteers have an injury situation worth monitoring as Saturday's showdown with Texas approaches.

Starting defensive lineman Nathan Robinson is listed as questionable for the September 26 matchup against the Longhorns, according to Thursday evening's SEC Student-Athlete Availability Report.

Robinson has been dealing with an injury since Tennessee's Week 2 contest against Georgia Tech, when he exited the game. He subsequently missed last week's victory over Kennesaw State.

With Texas quarterback Arch Manning coming to town, Tennessee will be hoping to have as many healthy defensive linemen as possible.

Robinson's Status Remains Uncertain

Robinson began the 2026 season by earning his first career start against Furman, recording two tackles. He also started Tennessee's second game against Georgia Tech before exiting with an injury.

The defensive lineman was one of two Tennessee players at his position who did not participate against Kennesaw State. Daevin Hobbs was also sidelined, leaving the Volunteers without two members of their defensive line rotation.

Now, with Texas on the schedule, Robinson's availability has become an important storyline for Tennessee's defense.

Tennessee coach Josh Heupel during a game between Tennessee and Kennesaw State at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, Tenn., Sept. 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Welcome Return Could Be Coming

While Robinson's status remains uncertain, Tennessee received some encouraging news elsewhere along its defensive front.

Hobbs was not listed on Wednesday's availability report, indicating that he is expected to be available against Texas. That would give Tennessee another option up front as the Volunteers prepare for their SEC opener.

Tennessee lists RB Javin Gordon and DL Nathan Robinson as questionable for the Texas game.



DB Dylan Lewis has been ruled out.



RB DeSean Bishop appears good to go as expected. pic.twitter.com/o0PLVRwGME — Josh Ward (@Josh_Ward) September 24, 2026

The timing could hardly be more important.

Tennessee enters Saturday's contest undefeated at 3-0, with the top-ranked Longhorns also sporting a perfect record. The game is scheduled for noon ET at Neyland Stadium and will be televised on ABC.

Facing Manning and the Texas offense will present a significant challenge. Tennessee's defensive line will be tasked with generating pressure, disrupting the quarterback's rhythm and preventing the Longhorns from establishing control at the line of scrimmage.

Having Robinson available would give Tennessee additional depth and flexibility in its defensive rotation.

I got to interview defensive lineman Nathan Robinson (@Nathan_R_19) today & I had to share this.



We talked about how his faith keeps him grounded.

"My goal is in everything I do to glorify the Lord."



Catch more of Robinson's story coming up Saturday on Volunteer Gameday. #Vols pic.twitter.com/lZ4mWV8niH — Rylee Robinson (@ryleerobinsontv) September 16, 2025

When Will Tennessee Know if Robinson Can Play?

Volunteers fans will have several opportunities to track Robinson's status before Saturday's kickoff.

Under the SEC's availability reporting policy, schools must submit updated reports Thursday and Friday evenings by 8 p.m. ET. A final game-day report is required no later than 90 minutes before kickoff.

That means Tennessee's final pregame update is due by 10:30 a.m. ET on Saturday. Robinson will then be designated as available, a game-time decision or out.

For now, Robinson remains questionable, and Tennessee will continue preparing for Texas with uncertainty surrounding one of its starting defensive linemen.

With Manning and the nation's No. 1 team coming to Knoxville, the Volunteers will certainly welcome any additional help they can get in the trenches.

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