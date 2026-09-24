Dylan Lewis Injury Status vs. Texas Football

The Tennessee Volunteers injury report is here for the Tennessee vs. Texas game, which is the first time that the Vols have had one in the middle of the week. That is due to the fact that it is mandatory under the SEC rulebook.

While the Vols are set to miss some players that they knew they would be missing, one player's injury was confirmed through the injury report. That player is second-year safety Dylan Lewis, who went down with a lower-body injury last week.

Dylan Lewis is OUT vs. Texas

Tennessee defensive back Dylan Lewis (24) during Vols' football's first day of fall camp in Knoxville on July 30, 2025. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It is now reported that he is out for the game against the Texas Longhorns, which is a big blow for the Tennessee Volunteers this week. That being due to the fact that he is a primary rotational player at the position.

Lewis being out changes everything for the Vols. In fact, the Tennessee Volunteers have been shifting things around, as they will need some players to step up in a big way when it comes to the depth side of things.

Anthony Poindexter Discusses the Safety Depth Ahead of Tennessee vs. Texas

Tennessee secondary coach Anthony Poindexter during the Vols' spring football practice in Knoxville on March 19, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

This is something that safeties coach Anthony Poindexter talked about. Here is what he had to say.

“We are doing things to try to build depth, moving some pieces around a little bit. But we just got to keep bringing the young players along. Guys that have been in the room, they just got to keep coming along so we can have that depth. It’s a long season, so we know injuries are going to happen. We just got to keep building it through practice," Poindexter said.

Poindexter would then go into conversation about how the safeties have been doing so far, as he mentioned they haven't been tested deep a ton yet.

“Like, knock on wood, just so far in three games, the ball really ain’t flying over our head. You know, as a secondary coach, the fastest way to score points is the deep ball. So you just got to play good defense. At the same time, you don’t want your kids playing scared either. We want to attack. We want to be aggressive, which our kids have been doing, and just play within the scheme. So, yeah, they will challenge us because they got more vertical throws in their offense than the three teams we’ve been playing so far. But we’re just going to do our job and try to keep the ball in front,” Poindexter said.

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