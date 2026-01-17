Tennessee Football Lands One of Their Top Transfer Portal Targets

The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the many teams that have been recruiting for many different positions. In fact, the Vols have been recruiting almost every position. This has been an ongoing trend for the Vols, as they have the hopes of being able to land multiple top-tier prospects in the transfer portal class, which is set to close at midnight on Saturday.

The Vols have many positions they need, but some positions they need more than others. One of the positions they need the most is the interior offensive line, as they lost plenty of the depth pieces and key factors when it comes to the three interior positions. The Vols have not only been targeting depth, but players who will make things interesting when competing for a starting job.

The Vols have a top target in mind when it comes to the position, and they have officially landed the talented prospect near the top of their board. That prospect is Donovan Haslam. Haslam is a talented transfer prospect who is now set to join the Vols from the West Virginia program after spending just one season with the Mountaineers.

The talented prospect is someone who played in every single game for the Mountaineers, and not only that, but he also started in every single game. He is a major addition for the Tennessee program and will likely be someone who competes for the starting job down the line. With Tennessee returning every interior starter, he will have his hands full, but at the minimum, he will find his way into playtime immediately, as he will likely be a rotational piece at the minimum.

Here is some more info on Haslam, according to West Virginia .

Donovan Haslam's Bio

Sep 6, 2025; Athens, Ohio, USA; A West Virginia Mountaineers player holds his helmet during the fourth quarter against the Ohio Bobcats at Peden Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Ben Queen-Imagn Images | Ben Queen-Imagn Images

2024 (r-So.) - Austin Peay

Spent three years on the offensive line for coach Jeff Faris at Austin Peay

Played in 12 games and started nine at left tackle

2023 (So.) - Austin Peay

Redshirted

Played in two games off the bench on the offensive line

2022 (Fr.) - Austin Peay

Played in 10 games off the bench on the offensive line

High School

An offensive lineman for coach Kevin Smith at Perry High

Class 4A All-State selection as a senior by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and also named to All-Middle Georgia Football First Team by the Macon Telegraph

Helped the Panthers reach the Class 4A state quarterfinals in 2021

Class 4A All-State selection as a junior by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association

