Tennessee Football Lands One of Their Top Transfer Portal Targets
In this story:
The Tennessee Volunteers have been one of the many teams that have been recruiting for many different positions. In fact, the Vols have been recruiting almost every position. This has been an ongoing trend for the Vols, as they have the hopes of being able to land multiple top-tier prospects in the transfer portal class, which is set to close at midnight on Saturday.
The Vols have many positions they need, but some positions they need more than others. One of the positions they need the most is the interior offensive line, as they lost plenty of the depth pieces and key factors when it comes to the three interior positions. The Vols have not only been targeting depth, but players who will make things interesting when competing for a starting job.
The Vols have a top target in mind when it comes to the position, and they have officially landed the talented prospect near the top of their board. That prospect is Donovan Haslam. Haslam is a talented transfer prospect who is now set to join the Vols from the West Virginia program after spending just one season with the Mountaineers.
The talented prospect is someone who played in every single game for the Mountaineers, and not only that, but he also started in every single game. He is a major addition for the Tennessee program and will likely be someone who competes for the starting job down the line. With Tennessee returning every interior starter, he will have his hands full, but at the minimum, he will find his way into playtime immediately, as he will likely be a rotational piece at the minimum.
Here is some more info on Haslam, according to West Virginia.
Donovan Haslam's Bio
2024 (r-So.) - Austin Peay
- Spent three years on the offensive line for coach Jeff Faris at Austin Peay
- Played in 12 games and started nine at left tackle
2023 (So.) - Austin Peay
- Redshirted
- Played in two games off the bench on the offensive line
2022 (Fr.) - Austin Peay
- Played in 10 games off the bench on the offensive line
High School
- An offensive lineman for coach Kevin Smith at Perry High
- Class 4A All-State selection as a senior by the Atlanta Journal-Constitution and also named to All-Middle Georgia Football First Team by the Macon Telegraph
- Helped the Panthers reach the Class 4A state quarterfinals in 2021
- Class 4A All-State selection as a junior by the Georgia Athletic Coaches Association
More Vols News
Caleb Sisk is a talented sports journalist from the state of Georgia. Originally from Chattanooga, Tennessee, Sisk's passion for sports grew. Bringing years of recruiting coverage experience, he has been named a National Recruiting Reporter and covers various college sites on the On SI network. He takes pride in covering recruiting and has been featured by numerous companies for his excellent coverage and knowledge. He has also spent time at other companies, including Rivals, where he covered the Tennessee Volunteers.