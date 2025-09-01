Volunteer Country

Joey Aguilar Film Study Breakdown by SI Analyst

Brooks Austin of Sports Illustrated 'Shuts up and grinds the tape' on the debut of Tennessee football QB Joey Aguilar.

Aug 30, 2025; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Tennessee Volunteers quarterback Joey Aguilar (6) looks for an open receiver against the Syracuse Orange in the fourth quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
The anticipated debut of the new starting quarterback for Tennessee football was a success as the Vols rolled to a 45-26 victory over Syracuse.

Joey Aguilar in his first start as QB1 for the Tennessee Vols ended with a win, which is the most important stat that there is, however, Aguilar did put up some nice numbers.

16 completions on 28 attempts for 247-yards and three touchdowns were the final line for the new signal caller.

Just how good was this debut?

Brooks Austin, a man of many hats in the media field such as, the lead publisher of the UGA site on the SI Network, the Director of Scouting for the SI Network, and Ceo/Founder of The Film Guy Network, has released a film breakdown of Joey Aguilar.

Austin would open the segment before going to the drawing board to disect the film.

"What is up, ladies and gentlemen? Welcome into The Film Guy Network on a fabulous Sunday afternoon here in the studio. Uh, I got another banger for you.... 'Hey, I told you so.' I told you Tennessee fans, I told you Joey Aguilar has a really good chance to be an improvement at the quarterback position, right? We talked about it all year last year on this channel. That quarterback was not processing. That quarterback was not going from this side of the field to that side of the field," as Austin opens up.

Below is the video in its entirety. Take the time to see what Brooks Austin had to say.

Let us know at Vols on SI, if you agree or disagree.

Dale Dowden
Dale Dowden is a multimedia sports writer with nearly 10 years in the recruiting field. He began covering recruiting in the Tennessee Vols market in 2019.

